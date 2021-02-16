 

Press Release// Capgemini and OVHcloud announce global alliance partnership to empower organizations with secure cloud transformation

Press contact Capgemini:
Michele Moore Duhen
Tel.: +44 370 905 3408
Email: michele.mooreduhen@capgemini.com 		Press contact OVHcloud:
Lorine Schieber
Email: lorine.schieber@ovhcloud.com press@ovhcloud.com

 

Capgemini and OVHcloud announce global alliance partnership to empower organizations with secure cloud transformation

The new alliance builds on the companies’ long-term relationship in France to bring robust cloud solutions to organizations across the globe

Paris, February 16, 2021 – Capgemini and OVHcloud today announced a global alliance partnership agreement intended to address the cloud transformation needs of public and private organizations. The alliance partnership combines the power and innovation of OVHcloud’s next-generation cloud solutions with Capgemini’s deep experience in data protection, security, AI and data analytics, applications, cloud managed services and cloud native development. The combined expertise will help organizations create secure cloud infrastructure with internationally recognized levels of security.

Unifying Capgemini and OVHcloud’s commitments to secure cloud transformation, the two companies have formed an alliance partnership. Together, they intend to build complete sovereign cloud solutions in the context of the European Alliance on Industrial Data and Cloud and the Important Project of Common European Interest (IPCEI) on Cloud Infrastructure and Services due to be launched in 2021. .

The companies will cooperate to leverage their capabilities globally, offering organizations access to a unique set of services and skills for secure, end-to-end cloud infrastructure services in public, private and hybrid clouds. The solution is also intended to promote open source software and leverage GAIA-X standards on cloud federation, to allow interoperability, portability, trust, and transparency across infrastructure, applications and data. The global alliance partnership will notably allow to enable the development of European data spaces that bring together public and private players to generate value from data.

