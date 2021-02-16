cegedim.cloud announces an inventive partnership with Kinéis to host all IT infrastructure for the first European nanosatellite constellation dedicated to the internet of things





Boulogne-Billancourt, February 16, 2021

Bringing innovation to the French New Space sector. cegedim.cloud has been picked to host software solutions for Kinéis’ ground segment—a vital component of the group’s space systems—on a private, secure cloud. This inventive partnership called for demanding technical specifications in the areas of data and access security, service continuity, and linkages amongst the international network of ground stations and partners’ IoT platforms.

Kinéis has multiple generations of satellites in orbit for 40 years now. Its low data rate connectivity already handles connections with 20,000 devices used in a wide variety of scientific and environmental applications under the Argos and CLS (Collecte Localisation Satellites) banners, as well as in agricultural, humanitarian, maritime, transport, and logistics fields. In early 2023, Kinéis will launch a constellation of 25 nano-satellites to bolster and improve current services. The system also includes a network of ground stations spread out over 20 sites around the world and a ground segment division responsible for all the knowledge needed to manage the satellites and process collected data.