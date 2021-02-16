 

cegedim.cloud announces an inventive partnership with Kinéis to host all IT infrastructure for the first European nanosatellite constellation dedicated to the internet of things

Boulogne-Billancourt, February 16, 2021

Bringing innovation to the French New Space sector. cegedim.cloud has been picked to host software solutions for Kinéis’ ground segment—a vital component of the group’s space systems—on a private, secure cloud. This inventive partnership called for demanding technical specifications in the areas of data and access security, service continuity, and linkages amongst the international network of ground stations and partners’ IoT platforms.

Kinéis has multiple generations of satellites in orbit for 40 years now. Its low data rate connectivity already handles connections with 20,000 devices used in a wide variety of scientific and environmental applications under the Argos and CLS (Collecte Localisation Satellites) banners, as well as in agricultural, humanitarian, maritime, transport, and logistics fields. In early 2023, Kinéis will launch a constellation of 25 nano-satellites to bolster and improve current services. The system also includes a network of ground stations spread out over 20 sites around the world and a ground segment division responsible for all the knowledge needed to manage the satellites and process collected data.

Part of the ground segment is already up and running for thousands of active devices. These activities will be transferred to cegedim.cloud  infrastructures in the spring. The nest phase, currently in the development stage, will be rolled out alongside the constellation and will ramp up capacity until it can handle 100 times more data than the current system. That volume is required to meet Kinéis’ ambition of democratizing access to space.

cegedim.cloud, a cloud expert in hosting and managing mission-critical platforms, will be responsible for hosting software solutions for the ground segment of Kinéis’ space system and will enable ultra-secure access to IoT platforms and users. cegedim.cloud has met all of the technical and operational requirements Kinéis set for this ambitious project, particularly with respect to security standards, which are fundamental to the space sector. When it comes to managing data security, cegedim.cloud  has proven its maturity and expertise by earning HDS certification for hosting health data, and it complies with the ISO 27001, ISO 27017, and ISO 27018 standards.

