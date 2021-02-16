 

Enedo Plc has agreed conditionally on cancellation of its debts totalling MEUR 3.3, is planning a directed issue and a rights issue totalling approximately MEUR 12, and intends to execute a turnaround program in order to improve its result

ENEDO PLC Stock Exchange Release February 16, 2021 at 9:55


Enedo Plc has agreed conditionally on cancellation of its debts totalling MEUR 3.3, is planning a directed issue and a rights issue totalling approximately MEUR 12, and intends to execute a turnaround program in order to improve its result

On December 29, 2020, Enedo Plc (the ”Company”) announced that it would continue the planning of financing arrangements to secure the execution of its strategy and profitability turnaround. The Company has today agreed on a comprehensive arrangement of its debts totalling approximately EUR 8.6 million. In connection with the arrangement, a total of EUR 3.3 million of the Company’s current debts will be cancelled.

The completion of the above financing arrangement requires that the Company carries out the rights issue and the directed issue to certain new investors, totalling approximately EUR 12 million. The subscription price in both the rights issue and the directed issue is EUR 0.20 per share. The subscription price of the directed issue is based on negotiations between the Company, the parties of the financing arrangement and the parties committed to the subscription and, therefore, is justified in order to execute the comprehensive debt arrangement and to secure the Company’s working capital needs. A total maximum of 25,298,205 new shares in the Company will be issued in the rights issue, and the Company aims to raise total gross proceeds of approximately EUR 5 million through it. A total maximum of 35,000,000 new shares in the Company will be issued in the directed issue, and the Company aims to raise gross proceeds of approximately EUR 7 million through it. EUR 5.3 million of the raised proceeds will be used to execute the above financing arrangement. The rest of the raised proceeds will be used for the execution of the turnaround program described below and for the Company’s general working capital purposes.

