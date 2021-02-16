 

Formpipe fourth quarter and full year 2020 results

PERIOD OCTOBER 1 – DECEMBER 31, 2020

  • Net sales of SEK 103.4 m (SEK 103.1 m)
  • Software revenues of SEK 76.1 m (SEK 69.2 m)
  • Recurring revenues of SEK 67.2 m (SEK 59.0 m), 
    which corresponds to 65 % (57 %) of net sales.
  • EBITDA SEK 25.9 m; 25.1 % (SEK 28.4 m; 27.5 %)
  • EBITDA-adj. SEK 14.1 m; 13.6 % (SEK 19.9 m; 19.4 %)
  • EBIT SEK 12.7 m; 12.3 % (SEK 15.3 m; 14.9 %)
  • Net profit SEK 12.0 m; 11.6 % (SEK 12.0 m; 11.7 %)
  • EPS before dilution SEK 0.22 (SEK 0.23)
  • Cash flow from operating activities SEK 49.6 m (SEK 48.1 m)

   

PERIOD JANUARY 1 – DECEMBER 31, 2020

  • Net sales of SEK 403,1 m (SEK 393.8 m)
  • Software revenues of SEK 286.1 m (SEK 261.1 m)
  • Recurring revenues of SEK 253.5 m (SEK 229.7 m), 
    which corresponds to 63 % (58 %) of net sales.
  • EBITDA SEK 104.3 m; 25.9 % (SEK 100.7 m; 25.6 %)
  • EBITDA-adj. SEK 64.1 m; 15.9 % (SEK 64.4 m; 16.4 %)
  • EBIT SEK 53.3 m; 13.2 % (SEK 47.5 m; 12.1 %)
  • Net profit SEK 41.4 m; 10.3 % (SEK 35.0 m; 8.9 %)
  • EPS before dilution SEK 0.78 (SEK 0.66)
  • Cash flow from operating activities SEK 115.0 m (SEK 63.7 m)
  • The board proposes a dividend of SEK 0,66 per share (SEK 0,60)

  

For the full report, see attached PDF.   

For additional information, contact:

Christian Sundin, President and CEO of Formpipe, +46 705 67 73 85

__________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

This is a translation of the original Swedish version. In the event of any discrepancies between the two versions, the original Swedish version shall take precedence.

This information is inside information that Formpipe Software AB (publ) is obliged make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 08.45 February 16, 2021.

Formpipe builds valuable relationships between data and people. Driven by our core values, since 2004 we have developed premium software that provides you with the right information, in the right context, at the right time. Every time. We help over 5,500 clients worldwide to digitize and automate business processes.

Together with our customers and partners, we co-create a digital society where people thrive. We have offices in Sweden, Denmark, United Kingdom, USA and Germany. Formpipe Software is a publicly listed company on Nasdaq Stockholm.

Attachment




