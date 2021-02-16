 

Merck's Embracing Carers Global Study Shows Covid-19 Has Taken a Significant Toll on the Well-Being of Informal Carers

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
- Global study results find Covid-19 has increased demands on informal carers, and severely worsened their mental, physical, and financial well-being.

- Embracing Carers, a global initiative led by Merck, is focused on recognizing and raising awareness of the crucial role of informal carers and develops solutions collaboratively with global carer organizations.

- The Carer Well-Being Index serves as a resource with insights and recommendations to help the public and private sector better support informal carers around the world.

DARMSTADT, Germany, Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Merck, a leading science and technology company, today released the results of a global survey conducted though its Embracing Carers initiative exploring the impact of Covid-19 on informal or family carers. The index results show that the pandemic has impacted the physical, emotional, and financial health of carers worldwide, underlining the necessity for clear actions from the public and private sectors to alleviate the increased pressures placed on carers since the outbreak of Covid-19.

The Carer Well-Being Index was commissioned in partnership with global carer advocacy groups and surveyed a broad sample of over 9,000 carers across 12 countries in Asia, Europe, and the Americas, who are providing informal care for a loved one with a long-term illness, physical disability, or cognitive/mental condition.

The study's findings demonstrate that Covid-19 has forced many people to assume caregiving responsibilities for the first time, with 20% of informal carers globally reporting themselves as first-time carers as a result of the pandemic. In addition, the results show that the pandemic has increased demands on carers more than ever before, with two out of five carers (39%) around the world reporting they are being relied on more than ever as a caregiver.

Globally, during the height of the pandemic in each country, the average time carers spent caregiving grew by 7.6 hours per week compared to before the pandemic hit; an increase of 46%. In addition, approximately a third of carers (32%) reported that they believe they will spend an average of 31 or more hours per week caregiving in the future due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic. An increase in the average weekly time spent giving care at the height of the pandemic was seen in every country surveyed, from carers in Germany providing an additional 3.7 hours of care to China's carers who spent 15.4 more hours a week, compared to pre-pandemic times.

