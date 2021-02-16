DGAP-News: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Investment/Takeover Mutares SE & Co. KGaA: Mutares signed a binding offer to acquire La Rochette from RDM Group 16.02.2021 / 09:00 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

- Expected second acquisition in 2021 for Mutares

- Target company with close to EUR 120 million in revenues and approx. 300 employees

- Manufacturer of Folding Box Boards (FBB) for the pharma and food industry

Munich/Milan, 16 February 2021 - Mutares SE & Co. KGaA (ISIN: DE000A2NB650) has signed a put option for the purchase of RDM La Rochette S.A.S. from the Italian Reno De Medici (RDM) Group. The company is located in Valgelon-La Rochette, France and is a producer of Folding Boxboard based on virgin fibers (FBB) for among others the pharma and food industry. The transaction is still subject to the fulfilment of conditions and is expected to close in Q2 2021.

The target company will strengthen the Goods & Services segment as a new platform investment. It is the main producer in the FBB market in Southern Europe, with France being the key market. La Rochette mainly serves the pharma and food industry where the company has a solid and historic presence. The end-consumer food marketcovers approx. 50% of the demand in Europe.

La Rochette lays a strong focus on the natural aspect of its packaging, as market demand for more sustainable and eco-friendly packaging increases, the company was awarded several environmental certificates such as the Forest Stewardship Council (FSC), an environmental seal that rewards companies with outstanding traceability of their production and helps promote responsible management of the world's forests. In 2020 the company generated revenues of approx. EUR 120 million and employed around 300 people and an operational profitability of high single digit percent.