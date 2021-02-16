 

DGAP-News Mutares SE & Co. KGaA: Mutares signed a binding offer to acquire La Rochette from RDM Group

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
16.02.2021, 09:00  |  104   |   |   

DGAP-News: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Investment/Takeover
Mutares SE & Co. KGaA: Mutares signed a binding offer to acquire La Rochette from RDM Group

16.02.2021 / 09:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Mutares signed a binding offer to acquire La Rochette from RDM Group

- Expected second acquisition in 2021 for Mutares

- Target company with close to EUR 120 million in revenues and approx. 300 employees

- Manufacturer of Folding Box Boards (FBB) for the pharma and food industry

Munich/Milan, 16 February 2021 - Mutares SE & Co. KGaA (ISIN: DE000A2NB650) has signed a put option for the purchase of RDM La Rochette S.A.S. from the Italian Reno De Medici (RDM) Group. The company is located in Valgelon-La Rochette, France and is a producer of Folding Boxboard based on virgin fibers (FBB) for among others the pharma and food industry. The transaction is still subject to the fulfilment of conditions and is expected to close in Q2 2021.

The target company will strengthen the Goods & Services segment as a new platform investment. It is the main producer in the FBB market in Southern Europe, with France being the key market. La Rochette mainly serves the pharma and food industry where the company has a solid and historic presence. The end-consumer food marketcovers approx. 50% of the demand in Europe.

La Rochette lays a strong focus on the natural aspect of its packaging, as market demand for more sustainable and eco-friendly packaging increases, the company was awarded several environmental certificates such as the Forest Stewardship Council (FSC), an environmental seal that rewards companies with outstanding traceability of their production and helps promote responsible management of the world's forests. In 2020 the company generated revenues of approx. EUR 120 million and employed around 300 people and an operational profitability of high single digit percent.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News Mutares SE & Co. KGaA: Mutares signed a binding offer to acquire La Rochette from RDM Group DGAP-News: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Investment/Takeover Mutares SE & Co. KGaA: Mutares signed a binding offer to acquire La Rochette from RDM Group 16.02.2021 / 09:00 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : DUTCH SUSPENSION OF PAYMENTS PROCEDURE OPENED FOR SIHNV
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICE OF THE AVAILABILITY OF A s155 PROPOSAL
DGAP-DD: NanoRepro AG deutsch
DGAP-DD: Deutsche Bank AG deutsch
DGAP-DD: NanoRepro AG deutsch
DGAP-News: XPhyto Therapeutics Corp.: XPhyto European CE-IVD Application for 25-Minute COVID-19 RT-PCR Test
DGAP-DD: NanoRepro AG deutsch
DGAP-News: Classic Minerals Limited: Infill- und Erweiterungsbohrungen liefern weitere hochgradige ...
DGAP-DD: NanoRepro AG deutsch
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : SIHNV RESOLVES TO FILE APPLICATION FOR SUSPENSION OF ...
DGAP-News: EcoGraf schließt für schnelleren Bau einer australischen Anlage für Batterieanodenmaterial ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT - AGREEMENT WITH DELOITTE AND ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : DUTCH SUSPENSION OF PAYMENTS PROCEDURE OPENED FOR SIHNV
DGAP-News: UMT AG startet Neuausrichtung zum wertorientierten „TechnologieHaus' und übernimmt die ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT - AGREEMENT WITH DELOITTE AND ...
DGAP-DD: NanoRepro AG deutsch
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG: Umsatz verzehnfacht und Rekordgewinn im Geschäftsjahr 2020
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Powertap's Verwendung von erneuerbarem Erdgas (rng) als Ausgangsmaterial ...
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​PEPCO GROUP - Quarter 1 Trading Update
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON PEPCO GROUP
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : SIHNV RESOLVES TO FILE APPLICATION FOR SUSPENSION OF ...
DGAP-News: EcoGraf schließt für schnelleren Bau einer australischen Anlage für Batterieanodenmaterial ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT - AGREEMENT WITH DELOITTE AND ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap ( von Clean Power ) unterzeichnet endgültige Vereinbarung mit ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : STEINHOFF RECEIVES SCHEME SANCTION ORDER AND ELECTS SOP FOR ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT - UPDATE ...
DGAP-News: Upco International Inc. Ankündig wichtiges Update UpcoPay und Upco Messenger
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PEPKOR HOLDINGS LIMITED ('PEPKOR') Trading Update for the ...
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (54) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09:00 Uhr
DGAP-News: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA: Mutares unterzeichnet verbindliches Angebot zur Übernahme von La Rochette von der RDM Group (deutsch)
09:00 Uhr
DGAP-News: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA: Mutares unterzeichnet verbindliches Angebot zur Übernahme von La Rochette von der RDM Group
12.02.21
Nach Aktienperlen tauchen: Über 40% mit Mutares - Jörg Jäger über diese und zwei weitere Aktien-Perlen aus der zweiten Reihe - w:o TV!
12.02.21
Mutares: Zusätzliches Anleihe-Volumen komplett platziert
12.02.21
DGAP-Adhoc: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA: Mutares platziert erfolgreich eine zusätzliche Erhöhung der im Februar 2020 begebenen Anleihe in einem Volumen von EUR 10 Mio. (deutsch)
12.02.21
DGAP-Adhoc: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA: Mutares platziert erfolgreich eine zusätzliche Erhöhung der im Februar 2020 begebenen Anleihe in einem Volumen von EUR 10 Mio.
12.02.21
DGAP-Adhoc: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA: Mutares successfully placed additional EUR 10 million tap issue of its existing bond issued in February 2020
12.02.21
Mutares: Anleihe soll weiter aufgestockt werden
12.02.21
DGAP-Adhoc: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA: Mutares prüft eine zusätzliche Erhöhung der im Februar 2020 begebenen Anleihe um ein Volumen von bis zu EUR 10 Mio.
12.02.21
DGAP-Adhoc: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA: Mutares considers additional tap issue up to EUR 10 million of its bond issued in February 2020

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
08.02.21
1.693
Mutares AG