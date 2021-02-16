 

DGAP-News XPhyto Therapeutics Corp.: XPhyto European CE-IVD Application for 25-Minute COVID-19 RT-PCR Test

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
16.02.2021, 09:05  |  140   |   |   

DGAP-News: XPhyto Therapeutics Corp. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
XPhyto Therapeutics Corp.: XPhyto European CE-IVD Application for 25-Minute COVID-19 RT-PCR Test

16.02.2021 / 09:05
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

XPhyto European CE-IVD Application for 25-Minute COVID-19 RT-PCR Test

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / February 16, 2021 / XPhyto Therapeutics Corp. (CSE:XPHY)( OTCQB:XPHYF)(FSE:4XT) ("XPhyto" or the "Company"), and its exclusive German diagnostics development partner, 3a-diagnostics GmbH ("3a"), are pleased to announce that all actions and procedures required for its European regulatory application for the rapid point-of-care SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) RT-PCR Test System ("Covid-ID Lab") have been completed. 3a expects ISO 13485 approval as a medical device manufacturer by late February and European regulatory approval as a commercial in vitro diagnostic device (CE-IVD) for Covid-ID Lab by early March.

Covid-ID Lab was designed to be a rapid, accurate and robust test system with reduced operating costs and increased convenience and portability. Initial manufacturing is planned for Germany with additional capacity in other jurisdictions to follow. The sales launch in Europe is targeted for April 2021. XPhyto is currently in discussions with potential distribution and wholesale partners in Europe and the Middle East. The Company will provide further information and updates in due course.

"We are very pleased with the team's swift development progress," said Hugh Rogers, CEO & Director of XPhyto. "Our goal was to create the fastest and most portable COVID-19 PCR test on the market. We are confident in our prospects for an expedited approval and look forward to commercial launch in short order."

XPhyto and 3a are also developing a portfolio of oral biosensor screening tests for detection of bacterial and viral infectious diseases, including influenza A, group A strep, stomatitis, periimplantitis, and periodontitis. Additional pandemic-focused biosensors are in development, specifically for H1N1 (swine flu), and H5N1 (avian flu). The Company is planning commercial launch of its first biosensor product in the second half of 2021.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: XPhyto - neue Cannabis-Perle powered bei TU München
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News XPhyto Therapeutics Corp.: XPhyto European CE-IVD Application for 25-Minute COVID-19 RT-PCR Test DGAP-News: XPhyto Therapeutics Corp. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous XPhyto Therapeutics Corp.: XPhyto European CE-IVD Application for 25-Minute COVID-19 RT-PCR Test 16.02.2021 / 09:05 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : DUTCH SUSPENSION OF PAYMENTS PROCEDURE OPENED FOR SIHNV
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICE OF THE AVAILABILITY OF A s155 PROPOSAL
DGAP-DD: NanoRepro AG deutsch
DGAP-DD: Deutsche Bank AG deutsch
DGAP-DD: NanoRepro AG deutsch
DGAP-News: XPhyto Therapeutics Corp.: XPhyto European CE-IVD Application for 25-Minute COVID-19 RT-PCR Test
DGAP-DD: NanoRepro AG deutsch
DGAP-News: Classic Minerals Limited: Infill- und Erweiterungsbohrungen liefern weitere hochgradige ...
DGAP-DD: NanoRepro AG deutsch
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : SIHNV RESOLVES TO FILE APPLICATION FOR SUSPENSION OF ...
DGAP-News: EcoGraf schließt für schnelleren Bau einer australischen Anlage für Batterieanodenmaterial ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT - AGREEMENT WITH DELOITTE AND ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : DUTCH SUSPENSION OF PAYMENTS PROCEDURE OPENED FOR SIHNV
DGAP-News: UMT AG startet Neuausrichtung zum wertorientierten „TechnologieHaus' und übernimmt die ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT - AGREEMENT WITH DELOITTE AND ...
DGAP-DD: NanoRepro AG deutsch
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG: Umsatz verzehnfacht und Rekordgewinn im Geschäftsjahr 2020
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Powertap's Verwendung von erneuerbarem Erdgas (rng) als Ausgangsmaterial ...
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​PEPCO GROUP - Quarter 1 Trading Update
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON PEPCO GROUP
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : SIHNV RESOLVES TO FILE APPLICATION FOR SUSPENSION OF ...
DGAP-News: EcoGraf schließt für schnelleren Bau einer australischen Anlage für Batterieanodenmaterial ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT - AGREEMENT WITH DELOITTE AND ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap ( von Clean Power ) unterzeichnet endgültige Vereinbarung mit ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : STEINHOFF RECEIVES SCHEME SANCTION ORDER AND ELECTS SOP FOR ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT - UPDATE ...
DGAP-News: Upco International Inc. Ankündig wichtiges Update UpcoPay und Upco Messenger
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PEPKOR HOLDINGS LIMITED ('PEPKOR') Trading Update for the ...
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (54) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09:08 Uhr
XPHYTO – Beantragung von europäischer CE-IVD Kennzeichnung für 25-minütigen COVID-19 RT-PCR Test
10.02.21
XPhyto erweitert sein Programm für psychedelische Pharmazeutika um die Produktion von Meskalin
10.02.21
DGAP-News: XPhyto Therapeutics Corp.: XPhyto Adds Mescaline Production to Psychedelic Medicine Programs
03.02.21
XPhyto gibt Vereinbarung zur Produktion von psychedelischen Pharmazeutika bekannt
03.02.21
DGAP-News: XPhyto Therapeutics Corp.: XPhyto Announces Psychedelic Pharmaceutical Production Agreement
28.01.21
XPhyto gibt Strategie für Arzneimittelformulierung und Meilensteine für 2021 bekannt - Innovation mit Wirkung
21.01.21
XPhyto - Marktführend als Psychedelika-Innovator
18.01.21
XPhyto gibt Geschäftsstrategie und Meilensteine für 2021 bekannt - Innovation mit Wirkung

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
09:24 Uhr
236
XPhyto - neue Cannabis-Perle powered bei TU München
23.12.20
5
XPhyto schließt erfolgreich Validierung von RT-PCR-Diagnosekit für SARS-CoV-2 ab