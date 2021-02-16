 

BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
Emerging leader in innovative health and wellness beverages and products, BevCanna Enterprises Inc. (CSE:BEV, Q:BVNNF, FSE:7BC) (“BevCanna” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has received a Standard Processing License from Health Canada. The Company is now fully authorized to begin production at its full service, high-capacity beverage manufacturing facility. BevCanna will begin production of its white-label products, #1 U.S. cannabis beverage brand Keef and its in-house beverages, through licensed Canadian retailers, positioning the Company to fully capitalize on the burgeoning Canadian cannabis-infused beverage sector.

The receipt of the Company’s Standard Processing Licence, and the forthcoming close of BevCanna’s landmark acquisition of Naturo Group Investments Inc., constitute two fundamental pillars in BevCanna’s growth strategy. Along with the recently acquired Pure Therapy e-commerce platform, and BevCanna’s partnership with Keef Brands in both the U.S. and Canada, the company is well positioned with multiple revenue streams. BevCanna will now assume the unique position of being the only fully licensed, in-house and white-label, beverage and supplement manufacturing company which has the ability to manufacture and distribute both conventional and cannabinoid-based products through global, multi-channel distribution networks of traditional and cannabinoid adult-use sales channels, accelerating BevCanna’s evolution into a diversified health and wellness company.

“The receipt of our Standard Processing License is a major milestone in BevCanna’s commercial strategy and regulatory process,” said John Campbell, Chief Strategic Officer at BevCanna. “The Company’s ability to produce and distribute high-quality, cannabinoid-infused beverages, for both in-house brands and white-label clients is paramount to our evolution into a diversified health and wellness products company.”

BevCanna operates one of the highest-capacity cannabinoid beverage processing and packaging facilities in Canada as well as an on-site, pristine, alkaline spring water aquifer, delivering a bottling capacity of up to 210 million bottles annually, which the Company will take ownership of upon completion of the Naturo Group acquisition. The facility is capable of formulating, processing and packaging a variety of beverage product formats including PET, aluminum, and glass form factors, available in multiple sizes and custom shapes. The facility was custom-built to manufacture both BevCanna’s house brands and those of BevCanna’s white-label clients launching cannabis 2.0 products. BevCanna has developed a service model that allows both cannabis-license holders and non-licensed CPG groups seeking to enter the Canadian cannabis market a pathway to do so.

