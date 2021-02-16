 

Sea Limited to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results

16.02.2021   

Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) (“Sea” or the “Company”) plans to announce its fourth quarter and full year 2020 results before the U.S. market opens on March 2, 2021, U.S. Eastern Time.

The Company’s management will host a conference call to discuss the fourth quarter and full year 2020 results. A live webcast of this conference call will be available on the Company’s website.

Details of the conference call and webcast are as follows:

Date and time:

7:30 AM U.S. Eastern Time on March 2, 2021
8:30 PM Singapore / Hong Kong Time on March 2, 2021

 

Webcast link:

https://services.choruscall.com/links/se210302.html

Dial in numbers:

US Toll Free: 1-888-317-6003

 

Hong Kong: 800-963-976

 

International: 1-412-317-6061

 

Singapore: 800-120-5863

 

United Kingdom: 08-082-389-063

 

 

 

Passcode for Participants:

8293261

 

 

A replay of the conference call will be available at the Company’s investor relations website (www.sea.com/investor/home). An archived webcast will be available at the same link above.

About Sea

Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) is a leading global consumer internet company founded in Singapore in 2009. Our mission is to better the lives of consumers and small businesses with technology. We operate three core businesses across digital entertainment, e-commerce, as well as digital payments and financial services, known as Garena, Shopee, and SeaMoney, respectively. Garena is a leading global online games developer and publisher. Shopee is the largest pan-regional e-commerce platform in Southeast Asia and Taiwan. SeaMoney is a leading digital payments and financial services provider in Southeast Asia.

For more information, visit www.sea.com.



14.02.21
Sea Limited: Ist der asiatische Digitalisierungsgewinner ein Must-Have?
10.02.21
5.000 Euro zur Verfügung? Hier sind 3 Tech-Aktien, die sich lohnen
08.02.21
Jan Beckers erzielte 2020 170 % Rendite – Wie du 2021 teilhaben kannst

