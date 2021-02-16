 

NioBay Announces the Filing of an Application for OTCQB Listing and Provides Drill Program Update

MONTREAL, Feb. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Niobay Metals Inc. (“NioBay” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: NBY) is pleased to announce that the Company has filed an application to be listed on the OTCQB Best Market, a U.S. market operated by OTC Markets Group Inc. (“OTC”) in New York, under the symbol “NBYCF’’. NioBay will continue to trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under its symbol “NBY”. In addition, NioBay is already DTC eligible by The Depository Trust Company (“DTC”) for electronic settlement and transfer of its common shares in the United States.

The OTC operates the world’s largest electronic interdealer quotation system for US broker dealers and offers multiple media channels to increase the visibility of OTC-listed companies. Trading on the OTCQB Market enables companies to efficiently build broader investor awareness and provide U.S. investors with a seamless trading facility to more easily trade through the broker of their choice.

“Listing NioBay on the OTCQB will be an important step to provide easier access and trading capability in our Company’s shares for both institutional and retail investors,” stated Claude Dufresne, President and CEO of NioBay. “This will contribute to one of our core strategies to enhance liquidity and building on the significant progress we have made over the past years.”

The listing on the OTCQB remains subject to the approval of the OTCQB and the satisfaction of applicable listing requirements. NioBay shares are expected to begin trading on the OTCQB within the next month. As more information becomes available, the Company will keep its shareholders up-to-date on the status of the application.

Update on the Exploration Program

Restrictions due to the COVID pandemic, difficult weather conditions, and contractor issues have contributed to delays in the construction of the 60 km winter trail to the exploration site, which is still not fully completed. In addition, during the construction of the winter trail, NioBay’s contractors accessed, despite the Company’s instruction not to, an unauthorized corridor of a parallel winter road (Wetum) to the exploration trail which has caused concerns with Moose Cree First Nation (“MCFN”). As a result of the above circumstances, the Company, in collaboration with the MCFN leadership, has elected to defer the winter exploration drill campaign and committed to supporting an enhanced community engagement process.

