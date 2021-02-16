 

Reliq Health Technologies, Inc. Announces New Contract with Care Management Network in California that includes 50 Clinics and over 500 Physicians

HAMILTON, Ontario, Feb. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reliq Health Technologies Inc. (TSXV:RHT or OTC:RQHTF or WKN:A2AJTB) (“Reliq” or the “Company”), a rapidly growing global telemedicine company that develops innovative Virtual Care solutions for the multi-billion dollar Healthcare market, today announced that it has signed a new contract with a Care Management Network in California that includes 50 Clinics and over 500 physicians in California. The network delivers culturally-customized, technology-enabled health care to senior citizens in the Asian-American community across California.

“We are very pleased to be expanding on the West Coast, and in particular to be leveraging our customizable, multilingual iUGO Care and iUGO Home solutions to meet the needs of Medicare, Medicaid and privately-insured patients in the Asian-American community in California” said Dr. Lisa Crossley, CEO of Reliq Health Technologies, Inc. “Using our highly scalable iUGO Care platform, physicians serving this community will be able to manage complex patients in their own homes and in their preferred language, offering multilingual Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM), Chronic Care Management (CCM) and Behavioural Health Integration (BHI) services. With iUGO Home, case managers in the network can support seniors aging in place, allowing them to live safely and independently by providing multilingual personal emergency response services, fall detection, medication reminders and geofencing. We expect to begin onboarding patients in March, with an average revenue of US$40/patient/month."

Reliq Health
Reliq Health Technologies is a rapidly growing global telemedicine that specializes in developing innovative Virtual Care solutions for the multi-billion dollar Healthcare market. Reliq’s powerful iUGO Care platform supports care coordination and community-based virtual healthcare. iUGO Care allows complex patients to receive high quality care at home, improving health outcomes, enhancing quality of life for patients and families and reducing the cost of care delivery. iUGO Care provides real-time access to remote patient monitoring data, allowing for timely interventions by the care team to prevent costly hospital readmissions and ER visits. Reliq Health Technologies trades on the TSX Venture under the symbol RHT, on the OTC as RQHTF and on the WKN as A2AJTB.

