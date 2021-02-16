CORRECTION EfTEN Real Estate Fund III AS unaudited consolidated interim accounts for the 4th quarter and 12 months of 2020
The stock exchange announcement of 16.02.2021, is amended and attached is the consolidated interim report of EfTEN Real Estate Fund III AS for the 4th quarter and 12 months of 2020 unaudited in PDF format.
Marilin Hein
CFO
Phone 655 9515
E-mail: marilin.hein@eften.ee
