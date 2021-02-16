DGAP-News: DEBx Medical B.V. / Key word(s): Scientific publication DEBx Medical publishes first clinical data on novel desiccant gel for chemical debridement of infected, chronic wounds in peer-reviewed journal, Wounds 16.02.2021 / 09:30 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Rotterdam, The Netherlands, February 16, 2021 - DEBx Medical, the Dutch medical technology company revolutionizing the management of chronic wounds, announced today that clinical data on the efficacy and safety of its novel desiccant debridement gel (Debrichem(R)[*]) was published by three of its founders, Dr. Alberto Cogo, Dr. Bert J. Quint, and Dr. Carlo Alberto Bignozzi in the renowned medical journal, Wounds. In the peer-reviewed article, "Restarting the Healing Process of Chronic Wounds Using a Novel Desiccant: A Prospective Case Series", the authors describe how this newly developed debridement gel with strong desiccating properties facilitates the removal of the biofilm and infection from the chronic wound bed, resulting in full granulation of all wounds treated within 12 weeks.

The initial open-label prospective case trial shows the agent's desiccating effect on the wound bed, its effect on progression to granulation, and its side-effect profile. The case series involved ten patients (median age: 72.5 years) with chronic wounds in the lower extremity persisting for 6 to 52 weeks (median: 10 weeks) and covering a wound bed area of 8 to 140 cm² (median: 64 cm²). Included were the typical etiologies of chronic wounds (2 diabetic foot ulcers, 5 venous insufficiency leg ulcers, 1 revascularized ischemic leg ulcer, 1 vasculitic leg ulcer, 1 posttraumatic ulcer). Patients were treated with the debridement gel once and then followed up weekly for at least six months. All follow-ups included wound rinsing and re-dressing. The visit at which the wounds showed 100 % granulation was defined as the primary endpoint. All wounds proceeded to full granulation after a median time of 20.5 (7-78) days without the need for further intervention, such as surgical debridement or use of further medication. The only side effect of the chemical debridement treatment was transient pain (median time: 5 min; 1-180 min). Healthy skin surrounding the wound bed was degreased by the chemical debridement procedure but did not show redness, nodules or vesicles. In addition to the clinical data, the study presents in vitro data demonstrating the inhibition of bacterial growth induced through the debridement gel.