Menarini Silicon Biosystems announces launch of CellMag product line offering affordable Gold Standard Circulating Tumor Cells capture

BOLOGNA, Italy and HUNTINGDON VALLEY, Pa., Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Menarini Silicon Biosystems, a pioneer of liquid biopsy and single cell technologies, announced today the launch of its innovative CellMag product line for the manual enrichment and staining of rare circulating tumor cells (CTCs). This new product line, composed of the CellMag CTC Epithelial Cell kit, a magnetic tool and consumables, will allow all liquid biopsy and CTCs Laboratories to have access to a manual system using the same ferrofluid technology offered by the Gold Standard CELLSEARCH system.

This easy to use technology offers researchers who work on translational projects a reliable tool to study the heterogeneous biology of CTCs, whose presence in blood has been associated with poor prognosis in metastatic carcinomas[1].

Despite different available methods to capture CTCs, only the information obtained from CTCs that have been captured by the CELLSEARCH ferrofluid technology have shown a robust clinical value in different settings[1]. Research laboratories will appreciate the convenience, simplicity and affordability of CellMag. Researchers can analyze and characterize enriched CTCs from a molecular perspective with a high level of specificity, gaining valuable insights into how certain tumors progress and disseminate throughout the body. "CellMag is a manual system for the capture and enhancement of CTCs using the established ferrofluid technology. Perfectly tailored to our research needs, it offers a manual version of the reference CELLSEARCH platform," said Dr. Catherine Alix-Panabières, Associate Professor and Director of the Laboratory of Rare Human Circulating Cells (LCCRH) at the University Medical Center of Montpellier, France.

The CellMag CTC Ephitelial Cell kit allows research centers, focusing on liquid biopsies, to conduct highly specific, established and standardized immunomagnetic enrichment and staining of CTCs in peripheral blood. Following the positive selection of enriched cells, performed by capturing cells through ferrofluids labeled with antibodies that target the (EpCAM) antigen, the staining procedure delivers cells that are ready for enumeration, isolation and downstream analysis. The final step of cell sorting can be performed by the DEPArray system or other downstream applications including flow cytometry, fluorescent microscopy or molecular and phenotype analyses.