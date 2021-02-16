Atos, Axione and Siemens to manage multi-service network and monitoring of three new metro lines in Paris

The new automatic metro lines (underground and overground), which will span 129 km and have 49 stations, will serve not only business and residential districts and airports, but also numerous local amenities. These transport lines will help create a new dynamic by increasing economic and social opportunities in the Paris region and beyond.

Paris, February 16, 2021 – Atos, Axione and Siemens have been awarded the contract to supply, implement and maintain the multi-service network and video surveillance system for three of the four future Parisian metro lines (15, 16 and 17) which are part of « Grand Paris Express », the largest urban transport project in Europe. The project includes the construction of an automatic metro around Paris to avoid passing through the center of the French capital. The contract awarded to Atos, Axione and Siemens is worth €153 million and will continue until the construction of the Grand Paris Express is completed.

For this ambitious project, Atos, Axione and Siemens will bring together their industrial and technological expertise in the design, construction, implementation and deployment of the network infrastructures, datacenters, and access control and intrusion detection technologies. They will also manage telephony, air quality monitoring and intelligent video surveillance solutions. Finally, they will ensure the digital security of all systems. All these services will support the construction of the infrastructure over a long-term period.

"We are particularly proud to be building the infrastructure of these future metro lines by bringing together our integration know-how with our expertise in datacenters, telephony and cybersecurity. The Atos teams, in collaboration with local SMEs, are happy to put all their experience at the service of the citizens of Greater Paris and thus support the development of the region.” said Guillaume Beuscart, SVP, Global Head of Retail, Transportation and Logistics at Atos.

“We are proud to contribute to this major project by deploying a multi-service network infrastructure, the cornerstone of the interconnection of all the technological systems of the Grand Paris Express metro. Axione's teams have designed a secure, innovative and scalable network architecture that meets the expectations of passenger transportation and is open to further developments. A project of this scale requires rigor, long-term commitment and multidisciplinary expertise – values that are at the heart of Axione's DNA.” said Eric Jammaron, Deputy CEO, Axione.