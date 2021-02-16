 

Former Boeing Capital Corporation CFO to Be Appointed to DMS CFO in March

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
16.02.2021, 10:30  |  35   |   |   

Digital Media Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: DMS), a leading provider of technology-enabled digital performance advertising solutions connecting consumers and advertisers within insurance and other top verticals, today announces the appointment of Vasundara Srenivas, CPA, as CFO. In this role, Srenivas will lead the company’s global finance and accounting teams. Srenivas will report to DMS CEO, Joe Marinucci, with a March 13th start date.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210216005255/en/

Digital Media Solutions today announced the appointment of Vasundara Srenivas, CPA, as CFO. (Photo: Business Wire)

Digital Media Solutions today announced the appointment of Vasundara Srenivas, CPA, as CFO. (Photo: Business Wire)

For more than a decade, Srenivas held executive-level positions at Boeing, supporting both corporate and divisional finance. A transformational leader, Srenivas’s expertise includes strategic direction, GAAP/IFRS accounting, SEC reporting, M&A and financial operations. Srenivas’s roles at Boeing included CFO of Boeing Australia and Boeing Defense Australia, senior roles in corporate finance transformation and enterprise finance and, from 2017 through 2020, CFO of Boeing Capital Corporation (BCC), a wholly-owned, multi-billion dollar subsidiary of Boeing responsible for arranging, structuring and providing financing for Boeing’s products.

“Vasundara’s passion, ambition and intellectual curiosity are immediately apparent,” noted Marinucci. “Her experience managing financial portfolios for one of the largest publicly traded companies in the U.S. will level up the finance team at DMS. Likewise, Vasundara’s deep M&A experience, her financial compliance background and her public company expertise will be tapped as DMS continues to grow organically and with strategic acquisitions that accelerate our organic growth.”

Srenivas earned her MBA at the University of Canberra in Australia, and she successfully completed the Advanced Management Program at Harvard Business School. Srenivas was recognized as CPA Australia’s Top 40 Under 40 Young Business Leader and awarded the National Asian Pacific American Corporate Achievement Award in Washington, DC. Srenivas is in the process of relocating to Tampa Bay, where the company is headquartered.

Current CFO Randy Koubek joined DMS in December 2018 and led the team through the rigorous process of becoming a public company in July 2020 via a SPAC IPO. He is leaving to pursue other opportunities. “The entire DMS team is grateful to Randy for his dedication and hard work navigating the finance team through multiple acquisitions and our IPO process during his tenure,” noted Marinucci. “Like the rest of DMS, Randy understands everything is possible when you believe it is. I wish Randy the best as he transitions to his next opportunity.”

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Former Boeing Capital Corporation CFO to Be Appointed to DMS CFO in March Digital Media Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: DMS), a leading provider of technology-enabled digital performance advertising solutions connecting consumers and advertisers within insurance and other top verticals, today announces the appointment of Vasundara …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
TechnipFMC Completes Separation of Two Industry-Leading, Independent, Publicly Traded Companies
Professor Juan Marchal Believes Propanc Biopharma’s Proenzyme Therapy May Offer New Treatment ...
Belden Takes Home Emmy Award for Hybrid Electrical & Fiber Camera Cable and Connectors
SpineGuard Obtains FDA Clearance for Commercial Release of its new “DSG Connect” Platform in ...
Ingevity mourns passing of Chairman of the Board Rick Kelson
Mercialys: 2020 Results
Accenture Acquires Edenhouse, Boosting SAP Cloud Capabilities and Leadership in the UK
Liberty Global Reports Full Year 2020 Results
From Absolut Vodka to Perrier-Jouët and Beefeater, Pernod Ricard innovates to deliver on its 2030 ...
Titel
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Announce FDA Authorization to Study hAd5 T-Cell COVID-19 Vaccine for ...
Global cryptocurrency miner Argo Blockchain enters into LOI to Build 200 MW Mining Facility in ...
Teva Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
Palantir Announces Q&A Platform for Shareholders Ahead of Q4 2020 Earnings Release
Catcha Investment Corp Announces Pricing of Upsized $275 Million Initial Public Offering
Tilray to Report 2020 Full Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter Financial Results on February 17, 2021
Virgin Galactic Launches Space Advisory Board
Kraft Heinz Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Cresco Labs Signs Exclusive Distribution Agreement With Award-winning California Cannabis Producer, ...
Arkema Strengthens Bostik’s Brazilian Adhesives Business With the Acquisition of Poliplas
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
Launch of a capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription right of approximately ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Acquisition of Quellis Biosciences Inc.
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
02.02.21
DMS Acquires Aimtell/PushPros To Enhance Its Industry-Leading Digital Media Distribution Capabilities
26.01.21
Digital Media Solutions, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full-Year Fiscal 2020 Earnings Release Date, Conference Call and Webcast
18.01.21
DMS Announces #1 Rank On Best CPA Networks For Advertisers List

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
04.02.21
100
Digital Media Solutions Registered - - ehemals LHC