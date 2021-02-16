 

Garry Kasparov at IMPROVATE Israel-UAE-Eastern Europe Cybersecurity spoke about Chess, Artificial intelligence, his role in the series The Queen's Gambit

TEL AVIV, Israel, Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With the accelerated transition to remote work, cloud use, and the use of online payments, the number and cost of cyber-attacks on individuals, private companies and states has dramatically increased. The IMPROVATE Israel-UAE-Eastern Europe Cybersecurity Conference presented groundbreaking Israeli technologies in the field of cybersecurity, and also defense against circulation of fake news.

The keynote speaker at the conference was Garry Kasparov, a world chess champion, human rights activist and author, who is the founder of the Renew Democracy Initiative. Kasparov recently joined the Advisory Board of IMPROVATE, which connects technology and innovation companies and governments and new markets.

Kasparov spoke about a number of topics, including his involvement in the hit Netflix series The Queen's Gambit, the connection between chess and artificial intelligence, human-machine collaboration, his involvement in the AI and cyber fields, and joining IMPROVATE's Advisory Board.

"IMPROVATE works to solve problems and I have been solving problems my entire life," Kasparov said. IMPROVATE's work connecting startups to governments is particularly critical at this point in history, he continued. "It's a very important to improve the global climate of innovations by helping startups to present their ideas straight to potential customers, to the top of the food chain, and I think it also helps governments to look through a new lens."

Talking about his involvement in the popular Netflix series, The Queen's Gambit, Kasparov said he was very happy to see that a serious program about chess had become one of the most-viewed TV series in the world and revealed that director Scott Frank had offered him to play the role of Vasily Borgov. "I recognized that spending three months locked up in this process would be virtually impossible.  Instead, I suggested that I would be a consultant and I  would reconstruct the atmosphere of the chess tournament and guarantee that the quality of the games would be nearly perfect…I have to say the phenomenal success of this series was a big surprise and dramatically improved the image of the game of chess."

