ZetaDisplay renews contract with Randstand in the Netherlands

Randstad has been customer since 2014 and is the number one recruitment agency in the world. With the rise of the internet making recruitment information instantly available to everyone, Randstad invested in a digital signage solution to bring the online and the physical worlds together. Vacancies are automatically displayed on the screens, with content taken from a centralised database but filtered by zip code to achieve maximum relevance in all locations. The process is 95% automated to ensure speedy communications and take the pressure off staff, who have more time to focus on their daily tasks.

Malmö - ZetaDisplay AB (publ) (Nasdaq Stockholm: ZETA) has renewed the Digital Signage contract with Randstad Netherlands for an additional three years until 2024. The contract comprises content and software deliveries to over 60 Randstad branches in the Netherlands.

ZetaDisplay support Randstad even regarding internal communications with state-of-the-art Digital Signage installation at the company’s the head office.

About Randstad

Randstad is the global leader in the HR services industry. By serving as a trusted human partner in today's technology-driven world of talent, Randstad helps people secure rewarding jobs and stay relevant in the ever-changing world of work. Randstad was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Diemen, the Netherlands.

About ZetaDisplay

ZetaDisplay acts at the heart of digital transformations in physical environ­ments. We contribute to nudging peoples’ behaviour at the point-of-decision in retail environments, public spaces and workplace environments. Our solutions are known as Digital Signage that we develop and offer as SaaS-solutions. We are a European leader and intend to drive the further consolidation of the market organically and through acquisitions.

ZetaDisplay has its head office in Malmö. The company generates revenues of approx. MSEK 370 and employs 160 staff at nine offices in six European countries and the USA. In total, the company handles 50,000 installations on 50 markets. The share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm [ZETA]. More information at www.ir.zetadisplay.com

