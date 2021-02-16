 

ZetaDisplay renews contract with Randstand in the Netherlands

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
16.02.2021, 11:00  |  42   |   |   

Malmö - ZetaDisplay AB (publ) (Nasdaq Stockholm: ZETA) has renewed the Digital Signage contract with Randstad Netherlands for an additional three years until 2024. The contract comprises content and software deliveries to over 60 Randstad branches in the Netherlands.

Randstad has been customer since 2014 and is the number one recruitment agency in the world. With the rise of the internet making recruitment information instantly available to everyone, Randstad invested in a digital signage solution to bring the online and the physical worlds together. Vacancies are automatically displayed on the screens, with content taken from a centralised database but filtered by zip code to achieve maximum relevance in all locations. The process is 95%  automated to ensure speedy communications and take the pressure off staff, who have more time to focus on their daily tasks.

ZetaDisplay support Randstad even regarding internal communications with state-of-the-art Digital Signage installation at the company’s the head office.

Malmö, 16 February 2021

For questions, please contact:

Per Mandorf, President & CEO
Phone +46 704-25 82 34
Email per.mandorf@zetadisplay.com

Jacob Stjernfält, CFO
Phone +46 76-8754177
E-mail jacob.stjernfalt@zetadisplay.com

Daniel Oelker, CCO
Phone +46 708-45 80 54
E-mail daniel.oelker@zetadisplay.com

About Randstad

Randstad is the global leader in the HR services industry. By serving as a trusted human partner in today's technology-driven world of talent, Randstad helps people secure rewarding jobs and stay relevant in the ever-changing world of work. Randstad was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Diemen, the Netherlands.

About ZetaDisplay

ZetaDisplay acts at the heart of digital transformations in physical environ­ments. We contribute to nudging peoples’ behaviour at the point-of-decision in retail environments, public spaces and workplace environments. Our solutions are known as Digital Signage that we develop and offer as SaaS-solutions. We are a European leader and intend to drive the further consolidation of the market organically and through acquisitions.

ZetaDisplay has its head office in Malmö. The company generates revenues of approx. MSEK 370 and employs 160 staff at nine offices in six European countries and the USA. In total, the company handles 50,000 installations on 50 markets. The share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm [ZETA]. More information at www.ir.zetadisplay.com

Attachment




Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

ZetaDisplay renews contract with Randstand in the Netherlands Malmö - ZetaDisplay AB (publ) (Nasdaq Stockholm: ZETA) has renewed the Digital Signage contract with Randstad Netherlands for an additional three years until 2024. The contract comprises content and software deliveries to over 60 Randstad branches …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Results for the fourth quarter 2020
Atari: Results of the first half of 2020-2021
ReWalk Robotics to Report Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results on February 18, 2021
ATARI: Results of the Ordinary & Extroardinary General Shareholders’ Meeting held on February 15, 2021 ...
Cytovia Therapeutics and Cellectis Partner to Develop TALEN Gene-Edited iPSC-Derived Natural ...
Santhera gibt Unternehmens-Update und Antrag zur Stärkung der Kapitalstruktur bekannt
Novavax Announces Expanded Collaboration and License Agreement with SK Bioscience for 40 Million ...
Verizon enters into agreement to acquire autonomous mobile robot software company, incubed IT
Nano Dimension Prices $500 Million Registered Direct Offering
Occidental Reschedules Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Results Due to Impacts of Severe Winter ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Seeking Alpha Blog Post Details Growth of Alternatives to Incumbent CPG Products in February 11 ...
DSG Global’s Imperium Motors Secures Worldwide Rights to Rumble Motors’ Rover and Rumble Air ...
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Closing of $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
Worksport Broadens Development with Advanced TerraVis COR Portable Solar & Battery System for ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp. PowerTap’s Onsite Blue Hydrogen Production Use of Renewable ...
Grapefruit USA, Inc. Announces Receipt of Initial Informal Acquisition Inquiry
Whole Health Pharmacy Partners to Launch Avricore’s HealthTab
New Trex Pergola Shadow and Trex Pergola Pavilion Bring Form and Function to Outdoor Living
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
05.02.21
Year End Report 2020
27.01.21
ZetaDisplay invites to presentation of the year end report
18.01.21
Hans van’t Hoff appointed new Chief Operations Officer