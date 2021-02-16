Messenger TeleGuard The world's most secure messenger competes against WhatsApp
Egnach, Switzerland (ots) - Swisscows, Swiss technology company for intelligent
software products and services in the field of artificial intelligence and
machine learning, relies on highly encrypted and anonymous communication with
its new free messenger TeleGuard.
The full-featured service works with the highly secure end-to-end encryption
SALSA20 and is subject to strict Swiss data protection laws. The provider
encrypts every message and all telephone calls end-to-end. Nobody except the
recipient can read the regular chat messages, not even Swisscows
(https://swisscows.com/?culture=en®ion=iv) as the service provider.
The service runs exclusively on Swisscows' s own server hardware, which is
firmly secured in the Swiss Alps.The company operates all servers itself and
does not use any cloud or hosting services from other providers.
TeleGuard's operating principle - protection of privacy is essential
TeleGuard (https://teleguard.com/en) can be used to protect privacy without
specifying personal data;information on personal data such as telephone number
or email address is not necessary.
The participant is identified exclusively via a 9-digit ID or a QR code. The
TeleGuard ID is a personal identification number that the user needs in order to
connect with friends as well as an anonymous telephone number substitute. A
friend is actively added through a request that needs to be confirmed. TeleGuard
(https://teleguard.com/en) never accesses the user's phone book; groups are only
managed on the end devices involved.
Transmitted messages are deleted from the Swisscows servers after they are
received on the recipient's device. Since neither personal data nor private
messages are stored, they cannot fall into the wrong hands in the event of an
attempted hacker attack.
"With TeleGuard users communicate in a completely highly encrypted and private
way without having to worry that their data and content will be used for other
purposes", says Andreas Wiebe, CEO of Swisscows.
Supported operating systems: Android devices with version OS 4.0.3+ and iPhone
devices with at least iOS 9.0+
Price: free of charge
Availability: App Store (https://apps.apple.com/us/app/teleguard/id1505636751)
and Google Play Store (https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=ch.swisscow
s.messenger.teleguardapp)
Contact:
markengold PR GmbH
Anja Wiebensohn
Tel. +49 (0)30 219 159 60
Mail: mailto:teleguard@markengold.de
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/114658/4839353
OTS: Swisscows AG
