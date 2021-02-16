Egnach, Switzerland (ots) - Swisscows, Swiss technology company for intelligent

software products and services in the field of artificial intelligence and

machine learning, relies on highly encrypted and anonymous communication with

its new free messenger TeleGuard.



The full-featured service works with the highly secure end-to-end encryption

SALSA20 and is subject to strict Swiss data protection laws. The provider

encrypts every message and all telephone calls end-to-end. Nobody except the

recipient can read the regular chat messages, not even Swisscows

(https://swisscows.com/?culture=en®ion=iv) as the service provider.







firmly secured in the Swiss Alps.The company operates all servers itself and

does not use any cloud or hosting services from other providers.



TeleGuard's operating principle - protection of privacy is essential



TeleGuard (https://teleguard.com/en) can be used to protect privacy without

specifying personal data;information on personal data such as telephone number

or email address is not necessary.



The participant is identified exclusively via a 9-digit ID or a QR code. The

TeleGuard ID is a personal identification number that the user needs in order to

connect with friends as well as an anonymous telephone number substitute. A

friend is actively added through a request that needs to be confirmed. TeleGuard

(https://teleguard.com/en) never accesses the user's phone book; groups are only

managed on the end devices involved.



Transmitted messages are deleted from the Swisscows servers after they are

received on the recipient's device. Since neither personal data nor private

messages are stored, they cannot fall into the wrong hands in the event of an

attempted hacker attack.



"With TeleGuard users communicate in a completely highly encrypted and private

way without having to worry that their data and content will be used for other

purposes", says Andreas Wiebe, CEO of Swisscows.



Supported operating systems: Android devices with version OS 4.0.3+ and iPhone

devices with at least iOS 9.0+



Price: free of charge



Availability: App Store (https://apps.apple.com/us/app/teleguard/id1505636751)

and

s.messenger.teleguardapp)



Contact:



markengold PR GmbH

Anja Wiebensohn

Tel. +49 (0)30 219 159 60

Mail: mailto:teleguard@markengold.de



Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/114658/4839353

OTS: Swisscows AG





The service runs exclusively on Swisscows' s own server hardware, which isfirmly secured in the Swiss Alps.The company operates all servers itself anddoes not use any cloud or hosting services from other providers.TeleGuard's operating principle - protection of privacy is essentialTeleGuard (https://teleguard.com/en) can be used to protect privacy withoutspecifying personal data;information on personal data such as telephone numberor email address is not necessary.The participant is identified exclusively via a 9-digit ID or a QR code. TheTeleGuard ID is a personal identification number that the user needs in order toconnect with friends as well as an anonymous telephone number substitute. Afriend is actively added through a request that needs to be confirmed. TeleGuard(https://teleguard.com/en) never accesses the user's phone book; groups are onlymanaged on the end devices involved.Transmitted messages are deleted from the Swisscows servers after they arereceived on the recipient's device. Since neither personal data nor privatemessages are stored, they cannot fall into the wrong hands in the event of anattempted hacker attack."With TeleGuard users communicate in a completely highly encrypted and privateway without having to worry that their data and content will be used for otherpurposes", says Andreas Wiebe, CEO of Swisscows.Supported operating systems: Android devices with version OS 4.0.3+ and iPhonedevices with at least iOS 9.0+Price: free of chargeAvailability: App Store (https://apps.apple.com/us/app/teleguard/id1505636751)and Google Play Store (https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=ch.swisscows.messenger.teleguardapp)Contact:markengold PR GmbHAnja WiebensohnTel. +49 (0)30 219 159 60Mail: mailto:teleguard@markengold.deAdditional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/114658/4839353OTS: Swisscows AG