Vienna Insurance Group’s Digital Start-up, Beesafe, Achieves Rapid Four-month Guidewire Deployment in Midst of Global Pandemic

Beesafe, the digital brand of the Vienna Insurance Group’s (VIG) Polish subsidiary, and Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE: GWRE), the platform general insurers trust to engage, innovate, and grow efficiently, today announced that Beesafe has deployed Guidewire to underpin its business processes and drive its digital insurance model. Guidewire PartnerConnect Consulting partner, Sollers Consulting, supported the implementation programme.

Beesafe, a digital start-up, was established by VIG, the leading insurance group in Austria, Central and Eastern Europe, to provide a dynamic distribution company with a unique customer offering, and potential for expansion into other countries where VIG operates. Beesafe has deployed the Guidewire platform for policy administration, underwriting, claims, billing, and rating management. The company also implemented Guidewire’s omnichannel digital experience for its policyholders, customer service representatives, and vendors. Beesafe has deployed to its commercial line of business, with personal motor currently being implemented.

“Beesafe is a purely digital venture with a strong insurtech identity. This is unique within the CEE area. At the same time, being part of VIG provides us with robust insurance credentials,” said Rafał Mosionek, CEO, Beesafe. “We are very proud that right in the middle of the COVID pandemic, starting in mid-April, we developed and delivered a digital offering and platform in four months, with a first go-live in August. This a testament to the talented, agile, and creative team that we formed from scratch to launch our innovative value proposition.”

The Guidewire deployment will enable Beesafe to:

  • Employ agile architecture to facilitate rapid design and deployment of value-generating new products;
  • Provide an easy to employ, attractive user interface through cutting-edge, innovative technology; including mobile wallet, STP, image recognition, and predictive modelling;
  • Manage standardised, API-driven interfaces to integrate partners quickly and enable multichannel products; and
  • Ensure operational and cost efficiency by utilising stable, standardised commodity architecture.

“With Beesafe we have set out to deliver a seamless service to a young generation of digital natives that is entirely customer-centric, personalised, and simple to use. This is made possible by employing best of breed data modelling,” Rafał Mosionek, CEO, Beesafe. “To succeed, the best frontend technology must be supported by the best backend core systems.”

Vienna Insurance Group’s Digital Start-up, Beesafe, Achieves Rapid Four-month Guidewire Deployment in Midst of Global Pandemic Beesafe, the digital brand of the Vienna Insurance Group’s (VIG) Polish subsidiary, and Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE: GWRE), the platform general insurers trust to engage, innovate, and grow efficiently, today announced that Beesafe has deployed …

