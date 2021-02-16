 

Landsbankinn hf. Tender offer

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
16.02.2021, 11:13  |  56   |   |   

Today, Landsbankinn hf. announced a tender offer to holders of its EUR 500,000,000 1.625 per cent. notes due 2021 (ISIN: XS1490640288) (of which EUR 200,000,000 is outstanding) where the aforementioned notes will be offered for purchase by the bank against a cash payment. The tender offer is subject to the terms and conditions outlined in the tender offer memorandum dated 16 February 2021, including the outcome of the bank’s intended new issuance. The tender offer is made at a fixed price determined by a -0.45% yield.

Further information on the tender offer is available in the announcement made public on Euronext Dublin where the bonds are listed. Subject to certain distribution restrictions, a tender offer memorandum can be obtained from the tender agent: Lucid Issuer Services Limited, landsbankinn@lucid-is.com.

Dealer managers are ABN AMRO, BofA Securities, Citi and Deutsche Bank.




Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15.02.21
Landsbankinn hf.: Supplement to the base prospectus for debt issuance programme
15.02.21
Landsbankinn hf.: Supplement to the base prospectus for covered bond programme
15.02.21
Landsbankinn hf.: Offering of covered bonds
11.02.21
Landsbankinn hf.: Financial results of Landsbankinn for 2020
03.02.21
Landsbankinn hf.: Financial results for the year 2020 to be published 11 February 2021
25.01.21
Landsbankinn hf.: Landsbankinn issues senior unsecured bonds for SEK 900m
19.01.21
Landsbankinn hf.: Supplement to the base prospectus for covered bond programme
18.01.21
Landsbankinn hf.: Covered bond offering results