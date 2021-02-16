 

EANS-DD Nyrstar Holdings Plc / Notification concerning transactions by persons performing managerial responsibilities pursuant to article 19 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR)

Directors' Dealings-Announcement pursuant to artikle 19 MAR transmitted by
euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is
responsible for the content of this announcement.
personal data:


responsible party:

name: Jose Larocca (natural person)

reason:

reason: responsible party is a person with managerial responsibilities
function: Manager

issuer information:

name: Nyrstar Holdings Plc
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 549300K1IQ4OZWY41V31

information about deal:

ISIN: XS2035458350
description of the financial instrument: Debt instrument
type: acquisition
date: 12.02.2021; UTC+01:00
market: Vienna Stock Exchange
currency: US-Dollar


price volume
77.03644 2,000,000

total volume: 1
total price: USD 1,540,728.80
average price: USD 1,540,728.80


end of announcement euro adhoc
issuer: Nyrstar Holdings Plc
Blue Harbour Business Centre Level 1
A-XBX 1027 Malta
phone: +30 213 020 2701
FAX:
mail: maria.simitzi@trafigura.com
WWW:
ISIN: XS2035458350
indexes:
stockmarkets: Wien
language: English

OTS: Nyrstar Holdings Plc


