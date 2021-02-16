EANS-DD Nyrstar Holdings Plc / Notification concerning transactions by persons performing managerial responsibilities pursuant to article 19 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR)
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Directors' Dealings-Announcement pursuant to artikle 19 MAR transmitted by
euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is
responsible for the content of this announcement.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
personal data:
responsible party:
name: Jose Larocca (natural person)
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
reason:
reason: responsible party is a person with managerial responsibilities
function: Manager
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
issuer information:
name: Nyrstar Holdings Plc
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 549300K1IQ4OZWY41V31
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
information about deal:
ISIN: XS2035458350
description of the financial instrument: Debt instrument
type: acquisition
date: 12.02.2021; UTC+01:00
market: Vienna Stock Exchange
currency: US-Dollar
price volume
77.03644 2,000,000
total volume: 1
total price: USD 1,540,728.80
average price: USD 1,540,728.80
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
end of announcement euro adhoc
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
issuer: Nyrstar Holdings Plc
Blue Harbour Business Centre Level 1
A-XBX 1027 Malta
phone: +30 213 020 2701
FAX:
mail: maria.simitzi@trafigura.com
WWW:
ISIN: XS2035458350
indexes:
stockmarkets: Wien
language: English
