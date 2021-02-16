Texas Mineral Resources Announces Encouraging Preliminary Geophysical Analysis of Silver Samples from Black Hawk Mining District in New Mexico

Texas Mineral Resources Corp. (TMRC), an exploration company targeting the heavy rare earths, technology metals and a variety of industrial minerals currently through its Round Top Mountain project in Texas, is pleased to announce preliminary geophysical analysis of baseline silver samples taken from the historic Alhambra Mine located in the Black Hawk district of Grant County, New Mexico.

In November 2020 TMRC announced the execution of a letter of agreement to pursue, negotiate and subsequently enter into a joint venture agreement with Santa Fe Gold Corp. (OTCQB:SFEG) to jointly explore and develop a targeted silver property within the Black Hawk Mining District in Grant County, New Mexico. Historical exploration activities have demonstrated that the Black Hawk district hosts a well-known geologic type of carbonate vein that contains small but very high-grade ore-shoots or pods containing native silver as the principal ore mineral, with potential for cobalt recovery as well. The nature of these carbonate veins lateral to and between these high-grade ore lenses is not known at this time, but evidence within the Black Hawk district and from historic districts of this type suggests that the intervening vein carbonate is relatively unmineralized. Because of the small size of the ore-shoots, their random distribution, and the lack of definite leads to forecast the proximity of ore, historic attempts to locate and mine these ore-shoots have been unsuccessful.

Modern geophysical tools may provide a method of pinpointing these ore-shoots. Geophysical exploration in the mining sector generally employs three methods: gravimetric, magnetic and electrical. Given the precision of electrical signatures, we believe electrical methods may hold the best promise for locating the Black Hawk District ore-shoots. Optimum conditions for the successful deployment of electro-geophysics would require a strongly responsive target enclosed in an inert wall rock.