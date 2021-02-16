 

Axonics Receives FDA Approval for Third-Generation Implantable Neurostimulator

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
16.02.2021, 12:00  |  42   |   |   

Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: AXNX), a medical technology company that has developed and is commercializing novel implantable sacral neuromodulation (SNM) devices for the treatment of urinary and bowel dysfunction, has received PMA supplement approval from the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) for its third-generation implantable neurostimulator (INS).

This marks the sixth FDA approval Axonics has received for a significant product innovation since the company’s U.S. commercial launch in November 2019. The FDA previously approved Axonics' second-generation rechargeable INS in April 2020, which extended the recharge interval to one hour each month.

The third-generation INS upgrades the embedded software in the INS and the functionality of the patient remote control. These modifications give patients the ability to make broader stimulation parameter adjustments at home, including selecting a second therapy program that was set post-operatively based on interoperative findings. These enhancements provide an appropriate level of flexibility to maximize symptom relief as patients settle into their everyday lives. This is accomplished while patients continue to benefit from an intuitive, easy to use therapy experience.

Axonics expects to begin shipping the third-generation INS and patient remote control on March 1, 2021.

Raymond W. Cohen, CEO of Axonics, said, “This is another significant upgrade we have made to the Axonics System, underscoring our commitment to continuous innovation that enhances the patient experience. While our long-lived INS device is as close to a 'set it and forget it' therapy, the new features will benefit physician practices in which patients have to travel long distances should they require therapy adjustments. We are confident that continuing to ensure excellent patient experiences will drive significant market expansion in the years ahead and result in SNM therapy becoming the preferred solution for urinary and bowel dysfunction.”

About Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc.

Axonics, based in Irvine, Calif., has developed and is commercializing novel implantable SNM devices for patients with urinary and bowel dysfunction. These conditions are caused by a miscommunication between the bladder and the brain and significantly impacts quality of life. Overactive bladder affects an estimated 87 million adults in the U.S. and Europe. Another estimated 40 million adults are reported to suffer from fecal incontinence/accidental bowel leakage. Axonics SNM therapy, which has been clinically proven to reduce symptoms and restore pelvic floor function, is now being offered at hundreds of medical centers across the U.S. and in dozens of select hospitals in Western Europe. Reimbursement coverage is well established in the U.S. and is a covered service in most European countries. The Axonics System is the first long-lived rechargeable SNM system approved for sale in the world, and the first to gain full-body MRI conditional labeling. For more information, visit www.axonics.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements made in this press release that relate to future plans, events, prospects or performance are forward-looking statements as defined under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “planned,” “expects,” “believes,” “anticipates,” “designed,” and similar words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. While these forward-looking statements are based on the current expectations and beliefs of management, such forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the expectations expressed in this press release, including the risks and uncertainties disclosed in Axonics filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, all of which are available online at www.sec.gov. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Except as required by law, Axonics undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, changed circumstances or unanticipated events.



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Axonics Receives FDA Approval for Third-Generation Implantable Neurostimulator Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: AXNX), a medical technology company that has developed and is commercializing novel implantable sacral neuromodulation (SNM) devices for the treatment of urinary and bowel dysfunction, has received PMA …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
TechnipFMC Completes Separation of Two Industry-Leading, Independent, Publicly Traded Companies
Belden Takes Home Emmy Award for Hybrid Electrical & Fiber Camera Cable and Connectors
Professor Juan Marchal Believes Propanc Biopharma’s Proenzyme Therapy May Offer New Treatment ...
Accenture Expands Cloud First Offerings and Engineering Capabilities in the UK with Acquisition of ...
Mercialys: 2020 Results
Accenture Acquires Edenhouse, Boosting SAP Cloud Capabilities and Leadership in the UK
Liberty Global Reports Full Year 2020 Results
Former Boeing Capital Corporation CFO to Be Appointed to DMS CFO in March
Vienna Insurance Group’s Digital Start-up, Beesafe, Achieves Rapid Four-month Guidewire ...
Titel
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Announce FDA Authorization to Study hAd5 T-Cell COVID-19 Vaccine for ...
Global cryptocurrency miner Argo Blockchain enters into LOI to Build 200 MW Mining Facility in ...
Teva Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
Palantir Announces Q&A Platform for Shareholders Ahead of Q4 2020 Earnings Release
Catcha Investment Corp Announces Pricing of Upsized $275 Million Initial Public Offering
Tilray to Report 2020 Full Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter Financial Results on February 17, 2021
Kraft Heinz Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Cresco Labs Signs Exclusive Distribution Agreement With Award-winning California Cannabis Producer, ...
Arkema Strengthens Bostik’s Brazilian Adhesives Business With the Acquisition of Poliplas
ExOne Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
Launch of a capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription right of approximately ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Acquisition of Quellis Biosciences Inc.
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
11.02.21
Axonics to Participate in the SVB Leerink Global Healthcare Conference
25.01.21
Axonics Reports Preliminary Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Revenue