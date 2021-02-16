 

Owlet Baby Care, the Connected Nursery Ecosystem that Delivers Data-Driven Technology to Modern Parenting, to Become Publicly Traded via Merger with Sandbridge Acquisition Corporation

Owlet Baby Care Inc. (“Owlet” or the “Company”) and Sandbridge Acquisition Corporation (NYSE: SBG.U) (“Sandbridge”), a special purpose acquisition company co-sponsored by affiliates of Sandbridge Capital and PIMCO private funds, announced today that they have entered into a definitive merger agreement. Upon completion of the transaction, the combined company’s securities are expected to be traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) under the symbol “OWLT.”

Company Overview

Launched in 2012 by a committed team of parents, Owlet has built a connected and accessible nursery ecosystem that brings technology and vital data to modern parenting. The Company’s bestselling flagship product, the Owlet Smart Sock baby monitor, uses proprietary and innovative pulse-oximetry technology to track a baby’s heart rate, oxygen levels and sleep patterns to provide parents with invaluable peace of mind. The Owlet Smart Sock integrates seamlessly with Owlet’s camera product, the Owlet Cam, enabling parents to see and hear their babies via Owlet’s convenient smartphone app.

Owlet’s next generation innovation has resulted in strong net revenue growth, including more than 50% growth in 2020 after recording approximately $50 million in net revenue for 2019. The Company continues to pursue significant revenue upside opportunity by leveraging its proprietary data to build out its products and services, including a potential telehealth suite of recurring services. Led by a team of forward-thinking founders and seasoned management, the Company is addressing a large and growing potential addressable market of over $81 billion.

Owlet has built a strong and highly loyal customer base of brand ambassadors who value the information and peace of mind that Owlet’s products provide during some of the most critical moments of their child’s developmental journey. The majority of Owlet’s consumers and loyal advocates are first-adopters and millennials, a high-value demographic that is influential in product trends and digital-application adaptation. The Company’s product and services platform is designed to serve these customers and future generations by providing parents with the right information at the right time to best care for their babies. Owlet’s products have garnered industry praise and recognition, receiving 21 industry awards and 15 design and innovation awards, including the honor of winning the Consumer Electronics Show award for Best Wearable for the Owlet Band in 2019 and being an honoree in the Consumer Electronics Show in the Software & Mobile Apps category for the Owlet Dream Lab in 2020.

