Check Point Software Expands its Unified Cloud Security Platform to Deliver Next Generation Cloud Native Application Security and API Protection

SAN CARLOS, Calif., Feb. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: CHKP), a leading provider of cybersecurity solutions globally, has extended the capabilities of its unified CloudGuard Cloud Native Security platform with the launch of new CloudGuard Application Security (AppSec ), a fully automated web application and API protection solution, enabling enterprises to secure all their cloud-native applications against both known and zero-day attacks. CloudGuard AppSec, part of the CloudGuard Workload Protection capabilities, eliminates the need for manual tuning and high rate of false-positive alerts associated with legacy Web Application Firewalls (WAFs), using contextual AI to prevent attacks from impacting cloud applications and enabling enterprises to take full advantage of cloud speed and agility.

Web application breaches doubled in 2020 but legacy rule based WAFs cannot keep up with the speed at which today’s cloud-native applications evolve. These first generation approaches rely on threat signatures and complex manual rule tuning. This problem is magnified as organizations move to running containerized apps: a 2020 container usage study found that 49% of all containers are live for less than 5 minutes, and 21% for less than 10 seconds. These rapid changes cause legacy WAFs to produce an unsustainable overload of false positive alerts and manual admin work, often forcing security teams to leave these solutions in ‘alert only’

“Web applications are increasingly targeted by criminals, but traditional WAFs are simply unable to keep pace with the speed at which today’s cloud apps change and demand constant manual management, which leaves organizations dangerously exposed to attacks and costly breaches,” said TJ Gonen, Head of Cloud Product Line, at Check Point Software. “Our strategy is to help enterprises secure their most critical workloads – their applications and data – with a unified platform that protects all workloads, including serverless functions and containers, from code to application runtime, all at the speed of DevOps. CloudGuard AppSec simply automates all aspects of application security, with virtually no need for ongoing management, in any cloud environment or infrastructure.”