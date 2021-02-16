GBT Filed Patent Application for AI Based Facial Recognition Security System

The invention is presenting an AI based security system for smartphones and computers. The methods and algorithms learn a user’s facial and body features by one-time user’s training. Based on this information, the system is designed to identify the user with or without a face mask, or any other type of bodily clothing. The patent contemplates a system that can identify user’s facial and body’s changes, like weight gain/loss and similar changes, alerting the user in real time. It is expected that this feature, if fully developed, can be used for a wide variety of purposes. For example, smartphone’s facial unlocking with or without face cover, health watcher, personal clothing design and similar applications. There may also be applications of such technology for security systems for law enforcement and military applications. For example, identifying persons of interest in airports with or without face masks. The patent contemplates a system including an artificial intelligence technology to learn the user’s facial and body features among them are skull size, eyes distance, and bones structure. The patent contemplates that the system will learn the user’s body’s features like skeleton shape, body size, and unique bodily features. Implementations of the described techniques may include hardware, a method or process, or computer software on a computer-accessible medium. The system may also include a mobile application software and server backend programs. For security purposes the user still has the option to enter passcode or fingerprint reading to unlock his/her smartphone, computer and other apparatus. GBT will evaluate to use this technology for a wide variety of applications among them health related device security, network protocols security, surveillance real-time analytics, video’s identification, and law enforcement. The Company will evaluate to incorporate this type of technology within its mobile applications and computer systems.

