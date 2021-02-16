 

Can B Corp. Accelerates its Innovations and Advancements at Pure Health Products

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
16.02.2021, 12:00  |  62   |   |   

Expanded Manufacturing Capacity to Lead to Several Additional Revenue Opportunities

HICKSVILLE, NY, Feb. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Can B Corp. (OTCQB: CANB) (“Can B” or the “Company”), a diversified health and wellness company, is pleased to provide an update on its innovations and advancements with its Pure Health Products LLC, which are expected to accelerate revenue growth for 2021.

Pure Health Products, LLC, a subsidiary of Can B, has more than doubled its manufacturing space in Lacey, Washington in order to position itself for anticipated new product offerings, and white label business. The new production line of high-speed equipment increases capacity and adds speed and efficiency with automated processes. Upgrading from manual to automated equipment for tinctures, salves, CryoGel, and massage oils greatly increases the production output by 2-3X times. 

Marco Alfonsi, Can B’s Chief Executive Officer, commented, “Our manufacturing and production teams have been hard at work these past few months in expanding and improving our capabilities. In parallel, our sales and marketing, and business development teams have successfully diversified and expanded our sales channels and products. We have many shots on goal that we expect to result in several winners which positions us for revenue growth for 2021 and into 2022.”

Dr. Zarse, Board Certified Physician, has launched his Dr. Formulated ImmuneX2 super immune-boosting twice a day AM/PM supplement. Pure Health Products is proud to be the manufacturer of the product and plans to utilize Canb’s ever-expanding physician network to distribute the product PHP developed an affiliate program with Dr. Zarse to improve distribution and offer a compensation model for physicians and healthcare providers looking to offer this impressive immune-supporting product to their patients.

In partnership with a major southeast retailer, Can B recently launched two new products. Aroma Therapy which is widely thought to promote health and well-being using essential oils from natural plant extracts and Menstrual Relief Formula in a roll-on application was specifically formulated for menstrual pain reduction are both available on the Company website www.Canbiola.com.

Can B has also partnered with a master distributor in Florida to launch a line of CBD products into retail and online distribution. The CBD products have already been presold into 100 retail locations covering dozens of our product offerings including tinctures, gel, roll-ons, and supplements.

Seite 1 von 2


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Can B Corp. Accelerates its Innovations and Advancements at Pure Health Products Expanded Manufacturing Capacity to Lead to Several Additional Revenue Opportunities HICKSVILLE, NY, Feb. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - via NewMediaWire – Can B Corp. (OTCQB: CANB) (“Can B” or the “Company”), a diversified health and wellness …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Results for the fourth quarter 2020
ReWalk Robotics to Report Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results on February 18, 2021
Atari: Results of the first half of 2020-2021
ATARI: Results of the Ordinary & Extroardinary General Shareholders’ Meeting held on February 15, 2021 ...
Cytovia Therapeutics and Cellectis Partner to Develop TALEN Gene-Edited iPSC-Derived Natural ...
Santhera gibt Unternehmens-Update und Antrag zur Stärkung der Kapitalstruktur bekannt
Nano Dimension Prices $500 Million Registered Direct Offering
Novavax Announces Expanded Collaboration and License Agreement with SK Bioscience for 40 Million ...
Verizon enters into agreement to acquire autonomous mobile robot software company, incubed IT
Occidental Reschedules Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Results Due to Impacts of Severe Winter ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Seeking Alpha Blog Post Details Growth of Alternatives to Incumbent CPG Products in February 11 ...
DSG Global’s Imperium Motors Secures Worldwide Rights to Rumble Motors’ Rover and Rumble Air ...
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Closing of $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp. PowerTap’s Onsite Blue Hydrogen Production Use of Renewable ...
Worksport Broadens Development with Advanced TerraVis COR Portable Solar & Battery System for ...
Grapefruit USA, Inc. Announces Receipt of Initial Informal Acquisition Inquiry
Whole Health Pharmacy Partners to Launch Avricore’s HealthTab
New Trex Pergola Shadow and Trex Pergola Pavilion Bring Form and Function to Outdoor Living
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
10.02.21
Can B Corp and Dr. Karl Zarse Launch ImmuneX2
02.02.21
Can B Corp. Provides Highlights for 2020 and Preview of 2021