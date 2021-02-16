Radware Chosen by Atman for DDoS Protection

Atman offers broadband services, internet access and data transmission services to telecommunications operators, media, financial and commerce industries. The company turned to Radware because it was looking to replace its current DDoS protection with a more robust and reliable solution. After a detailed technical evaluation demonstrating superior technology, technical expertise and customer responsiveness, Radware won the contract.

MAHWAH, N.J., Feb. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Radware (Nasdaq: RDWR), a leading provider of cyber security and application delivery solutions, today announced that ATM S.A., a Polish data center operator that provides colocation, dedicated hosting and cloud computing services under the Atman brand, has chosen Radware’s DefensePro attack mitigation solution to provide DDoS protection and mitigation for its own infrastructure as well as offer managed anti-DDoS-as-a-Service solutions to its customers as a new revenue opportunity.

“We were looking for a more reliable and robust DDoS protection solution and found that Radware’s solution met all of our needs,” said Jaroslaw Luczkiewicz, Atman’s CMO. “Radware protects our infrastructure from many types of DDoS attacks. Not only does it provide us with a solid defense for our own network and data centers, but it gives us a competitive advantage by providing us the opportunity to resell DDoS protection as a service to our customers.”

Radware’s latest DefensePro devices analyze traffic patterns, such as sudden and massive spikes, to provide automated, behavior-based protection from fast moving, high volume, encrypted or very short duration DDoS attacks, including: zero-day DDoS attacks, randomized and reflective DDoS attacks, IoT-based attacks like Mirai, pulse and burst DDoS attacks, recursive DDoS attacks on DNS infrastructure, TLS/SSL attacks, and those attacks associated with Permanent Denial of Service (PDoS) and Ransom Denial of Service (RDoS) techniques.

According to Shira Sagiv, Vice President of Product Portfolio for Radware, “We’re pleased that Atman relies on Radware to ensure that its infrastructure is protected, in addition to reselling cyber security mitigation capabilities to their customers as a managed service.”

Radware's DefensePro attack mitigation solutions are built to overcome both the complexity and scale of today's sophisticated IoT-based botnets and other threats to data centers. It relies on first-in-class behavioral-based algorithms to protect from known DNS attacks in the most cost-effective way and provides in-the-box, patented SSL attack mitigation that provides the lowest latency, most efficient SSL attack protection with the widest coverage from SSL-based DDoS attacks, including DNS and SSL attacks.