 

DynaEnergetics Announces Global Price Increase

HOUSTON, Feb. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DynaEnergetics, a business of DMC Global Inc. (Nasdaq: BOOM), today announced it will implement a 5% global price increase on all products shipped on or after March 30, 2021. Account managers are contacting customers with implementation details.

“The oil and gas industry continues to recover following last year’s downturn,” said Ian Grieves, president of DynaEnergetics. “As customers work to address increasing activity, our perforating products and systems are enabling enhanced safety, greater efficiencies and reliability, and lower operating costs. We remain focused on developing new technologies, products and systems that improve our customers’ competitiveness in a rapidly evolving market.”

About DynaEnergetics
DynaEnergetics designs, manufactures and supplies a comprehensive suite of perforating products and systems for the global oil and gas industry. The business’ products are designed to enhance safety, productivity and operational efficiency of conventional and unconventional oil and gas wells. Continuous investments in quality, service and innovation keep DynaEnergetics and its customers at the forefront of the perforating sector.

Contact:
Ian Grieves
President
DynaEnergetics
+49.2241.1236.770
ian.grieves@dynaenergetics.com




