DynaEnergetics Announces Global Price Increase

HOUSTON, Feb. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DynaEnergetics, a business of DMC Global Inc. (Nasdaq: BOOM), today announced it will implement a 5% global price increase on all products shipped on or after March 30, 2021. Account managers are contacting customers with implementation details.



“The oil and gas industry continues to recover following last year’s downturn,” said Ian Grieves, president of DynaEnergetics. “As customers work to address increasing activity, our perforating products and systems are enabling enhanced safety, greater efficiencies and reliability, and lower operating costs. We remain focused on developing new technologies, products and systems that improve our customers’ competitiveness in a rapidly evolving market.”