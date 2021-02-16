Allot Traffic Management Solution Selected by Broadband Provider in Japan

Hod Hasharon, Israel, Feb. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allot Ltd . (NASDAQ: ALLT) (TASE: ALLT), a leading global provider of innovative network intelligence and security-as-a-service (SECaaS) solutions for communication service providers (CSPs) and enterprises, today announced that their SmartTraffic QoE solution has been selected by a broadband provider in Japan. The solution, which provides comprehensive network traffic analytics plus flexible, granular and precise real-time traffic management, will be implemented to ensure fair use of network bandwidth for all of the provider’s broadband customers. With this deal, Allot replaces an existing solution from a competing vendor, further expanding its presence in Japan.

The SmartTraffic QoE solution from Allot utilizes Allot’s Dynamic Actionable Recognition Technology to identify different types of encrypted traffic. It prioritizes critical applications over those that hog bandwidth based on Key Quality Indicators (KQIs). Using those KQIs, network traffic is dynamically shaped to ensure that heavy users do not negatively impact the Quality of Experience (QoE) of regular customers.

The Japanese broadband provider required a modular and flexible high bandwidth solution. The SmartTraffic QoE solution from Allot will be implemented with the capacity to manage up to 1Tbps of traffic which makes it possible to deal with the heavy traffic load and provide accurate QoS enforcement for the communications provider’s consumer and business customers.

“We, at Allot, share a pride in customer satisfaction with our new communications provider customer, and our SmartTraffic QoE solution will help them maintain their strong reputation among their customers,” said Oren Coral, Vice President Sales, APAC at Allot. “This is another win that shows we have the tools and the team on the ground to provide the quick response and service that are critical for success in the Japanese market.”

About Allot

Allot Ltd. (NASDAQ: ALLT, TASE: ALLT) is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers and enterprises worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Our solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more. Allot’s multi-service platforms are deployed by over 500 mobile, fixed and cloud service providers and over 1000 enterprises. Our industry-leading network-based security as a service solution has achieved over 50% penetration with some service providers and is already used by over 20 million subscribers globally.