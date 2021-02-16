 

Search Minerals Announces $1,750,000 Non-Brokered Private Placement

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Search Minerals Inc. ("Search" or the "Company") (TSXV: "SMY") is pleased to announce that the Company is conducting a non-brokered private placement of up to 25,000,000 units of the Company (the "Units") at a price of $0.07 per Unit for maximum gross proceeds of up to $1,750,000 (the "Offering"). All funds raised in connection with the Offering will be used for general working capital.

Each Unit consists of one common share of the Company (each, a “Share”) and one-half of one transferable common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a “Warrant”). Each Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one additional Share at an exercise price of $0.10 per Share for a period of 12 months from the date of issue, provided that if the closing price of the Shares on the TSX Venture Exchange is at a price greater than $0.14 for a period of twenty consecutive trading days, the Company will have the right to accelerate the expiry date of the Warrants by giving written notice to the holders of the Warrants that the Warrants will expire on the date that is not less than 30 days from the date of such notice.

The Offering is expected to close on or before March 15, 2021 and is subject to a number of conditions, including receipt of all necessary corporate and regulatory approvals, including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. All securities issued in connection with the Offering will be subject to a four-month hold period under applicable securities legislation. The Company may pay finder's fees in connection with the Offering.

Certain insiders of the Company may participate in the Offering. The participation of Insiders in the Offering will constitute a “related party transaction” within the meaning of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions (“MI 61-101”). The Company anticipates relying on the exemptions from the formal valuation and minority approval requirements in Sections 5.5.(a) and 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101, on the basis that the fair market value of the transactions does not exceed 25% of the Company’s market capitalization.

