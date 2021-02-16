 

Alcanna Announces the Sale of 19 Stores in British Columbia for $80.8 Million

EDMONTON, Alberta, Feb. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alcanna Inc. (the “Company” or “Alcanna”) (TSX: CLIQ) today reported that it has agreed to sell nineteen (19) convenience-format liquor stores in British Columbia to Otter Farm and Home Co-operative (“Otter Co-op”) based in Langley, BC.

Effective February 15, 2021, Alcanna and Otter Co-op entered into an asset purchase agreement (the “Agreement”), which is binding on both parties subject to customary conditions and consents, and the completion of Otter Co-op’s financing arrangements. The total purchase price is $80.8 million, inclusive of inventory and other assets, and is subject to standard post-closing adjustments (the “Transaction”). Closing costs for the Transaction are estimated to be approximately $0.3 million. These nineteen (19) stores contributed approximately $6.9 million to Alcanna’s profit before impairment and income taxes in 2019 after adjusting for directly attributable corporate overhead and depreciation. In addition to the cash proceeds, the Transaction frees Alcanna from approximately $6.0 million in capital renovations that these stores were scheduled for over the next several years.

Alcanna retains the right to build and open its large-format Wine and Beyond stores in British Columbia including one in Kelowna which is scheduled to open in the third quarter of 2021.

On closing, the proceeds from the Transaction will be used by Alcanna for investment in its Canadian liquor retail businesses, particularly growth of the Wine and Beyond banner in Alberta and British Columbia, debt reduction and for general corporate purposes.

“This transaction provides Alcanna with balance sheet strength unprecedented in our Company’s history,” said James Burns, Vice Chair and CEO of Alcanna. “Alcanna’s board and management will be reviewing strategic options that this transaction provides over the coming months.”

“There has been a provincial government moratorium on new licenses for private liquor retailers in British Columbia since 2002. However, that moratorium expires in June of 2022 with no indication as yet as to what future direction the government might choose to take,” continued Mr. Burns. “As a local-based organization with over 60,000 members and growing, Otter Co-op is extremely well positioned to adapt to any potential changes given the tremendous consumer loyalty Otter Co-op has established with its members.”

