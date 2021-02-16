Alarm.com to Participate in Upcoming Virtual Investor Conferences
Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALRM), the leading platform for the intelligently connected property, today announced that Steve Valenzuela, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in and/or host one-on-one investor meetings at the following upcoming virtual investor conferences: the Raymond James Institutional Investors Conference and the Roth Conference.
Event Details:
Raymond James Institutional Investors Conference
Tuesday, March 2, 2021
Fireside Chat at 10:50 a.m. ET
Roth Conference
Tuesday, March 16, 2021
Hosting Investor Meetings
About Alarm.com Holdings, Inc.
Alarm.com is the leading platform for the intelligently connected property. Millions of consumers and businesses depend on Alarm.com's technology to manage and control their property from anywhere. Our platform integrates with a growing variety of Internet of Things (IoT) devices through our apps and interfaces. Our security, video, access control, intelligent automation, energy management, and wellness solutions are available through our network of thousands of professional service providers in North America and around the globe. Alarm.com's common stock is traded on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol ALRM. For more information, please visit www.alarm.com.
