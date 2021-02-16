 

Teleflex Named One of America’s Best Employers 2021 by Forbes

Company ranks as a top employer in the Mid-Size Employer and Health Care Equipment & Services categories

WAYNE, Pa., Feb. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE: TFX), has been recognized as part of Forbes’ list of America’s Best Employers 2021. The company ranked #26 out of 500 employers in the Mid-Sized Employers category and #2 in the Health Care Equipment & Services category. This prestigious award is presented by Forbes and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider. The awards list can be viewed by visiting www.teleflex.com/usa/en.

Forbes and Statista selected the America’s Best Employers 2021 through an independent survey applied to a vast sample of more than 50,000 American employees. Employees who participated in the survey work for companies with more than 1,000 employees based in the US. Across 25 industry sectors, 1,000 employers have been awarded, 500 large employers and 500 midsize employers. The evaluation was based on direct and indirect recommendations from employees that were asked to rate their willingness to recommend their own employers to friends and family. Employee evaluations also included other employers in their respective industries.

The award follows Teleflex being named a top employer in the State of Pennsylvania by Forbes’ America’s Best-In State Employers 2020 which occurred in August 2020.

“We are honored to again be recognized as a top employer by Forbes. This prestigious award is a testament to the culture we have created at Teleflex, where people are at the center of everything we do. Thank you to our employees who live our purpose and core values each and every day, and make Teleflex a great place to work,” said Cam Hicks, Corporate Vice President, Human Resources and Communications, Teleflex.

About Teleflex Incorporated
Teleflex is a global provider of medical technologies designed to improve the health and quality of people’s lives. We apply purpose driven innovation – a relentless pursuit of identifying unmet clinical needs – to benefit patients and healthcare providers. Our portfolio is diverse, with solutions in the fields of vascular access, interventional cardiology and radiology, anesthesia, emergency medicine, surgical, urology and respiratory care. Teleflex employees worldwide are united in the understanding that what we do every day makes a difference. For more information, please visit teleflex.com.

Teleflex is the home of Arrow, Deknatel, Hudson RCI, LMA, Pilling, Rüsch, UroLift, and Weck – trusted brands united by a common sense of purpose.

Source:
Teleflex Incorporated
Jake Elguicze
Treasurer and Vice President, Investor Relations
610-948-2836




