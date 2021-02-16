 

Rugby Sampling Results Establishing Targets at the El Zanjon Gold-Silver Project, Argentina

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rugby Mining Limited (“Rugby” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: RUG) reports that further follow-up soil sampling at the El Zanjon Gold Silver Project (“El Zanjon”) is defining specific sites for more detailed work and later drilling. El Zanjon is one of the first projects in Santa Cruz Province designed to discover a fully intact epithermal gold-silver system beneath sedimentary cover. The follow-up program is being scheduled to start within 60 days.

Highlights

  • Ultra-low level Ionic Leach geochemistry is “seeing” through gravel cover for leakage from the underlying bedrock, particularly in areas of interpreted fault flexures.
  • Gold values that range from 0.02 to 1.72 ppb (Figure 2) and silver values range from 0.9 to 27.1ppb (Figure 3).
  • An area of highly anomalous arsenic (max 1,195 ppb), molybdenum (max 967 ppb) and mercury (max 2.2 ppb) with coincident anomalous gold and silver assays was defined near the centre of the property (Figure 4).
  • Follow-up in-fill geochemical sampling and detailed ground magnetics is planned.

Please Click Here for Photos and Figures

Mr. Yale Simpson, Chairman of the Company, commented, “Rugby’s approach at El Zanjon is designed to find an entire gold system, not just the odd vein. The current soil sampling is designed to put us on top of specific sites where we can apply a similar exploration approach to that successfully employed for drill targeting at the multi-million-ounce Cerro Moro discovery that is so familiar to us. Undoubtedly, the El Zanjon area has been ignored in the past due to the absence of outcropping veins.”

Rugby is targeting major flexures within fault structures extending south from the Cerro Vanguardia mine to El Zanjon (Figure 1). Host rocks are the prospective Chon Aike formation which host the major high-grade gold-silver epithermal orebodies in Santa Cruz Province. The favorable host rocks are extensively gravel covered within this tenement, and low-level geochemical techniques are utilized to see leakage from potential orebodies at depth. Samples were assayed for 61 multi-elements using ultra-sensitive Ionic Leach by ALS (Vancouver).

Our earlier geochemical programs defined 10 zones of anomalous gold-silver geochemistry ranging from 320m to 2,800m in length along these structures. A number of these anomalies have coincident lower pH readings suggesting an acidic environment which can indicate oxidizing sulfides at depth, an association common to other epithermal projects in the region.

