Recording of LHV Group's 16 February investor webinar

After disclosing the 2021 financial plan and the five-year forecast LHV Group organised an investor meeting on 16 February in the form of a webinar. Kristo Aab the economist of LHV gave a brief overview of the business environment. The plans of the company were introduced by Madis Toomsalu, CEO of LHV Group, Kadri Kiisel, Chairman of the Managment Board of LHV Pank and Vahur Vallistu, Chairman of the Managment Board of LHV Varahaldus.

The live coverage was followed by 40 participants, the live feed of the presentation was broadcast over Zoom.

Recording of the investor meeting (in Estonian) is available at: https://lhvbank.zoom.us/rec/share/8U4JEsoneKfsfvX7j-MP--K6lX0-7lncjmXa ...

The presentation (in English) with business environment slides has been attached to the announcement.

 

Priit Rum
Communication Manager
Phone: +372 502 0786
Email: priit.rum@lhv.ee 

