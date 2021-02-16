Radisson Announces Board and Senior Management Changes to Position the Company for the Next Stage of Growth

ROUYN-NORANDA, Quebec, Feb. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Radisson Mining Resources Inc. (“Radisson” or the “Company”) (TSX.V: RDS, OTC: RMRDF) announces that it is making a number of changes to its board and management team, while continuing to strengthen its technical team. Drilling has continued to demonstrate the robust grade and scale potential at O’Brien. The Company believes that the changes to the team and the addition of three new experienced directors will streamline decision making and significantly enhance the Company’s technical and financial strength, in turn positioning the company for the next phase of value creation at O’Brien.



Michael Gentile, previously Strategic Advisor to the Company has been appointed as a Director of the Company effective today.

In addition, two new Directors with a strong mining industry background are expected to join the company within the next three months.

Mario Bouchard is retiring as the Chief Executive Officer effective today but will remain a Director of the Company.

Rahul Paul, President of the Company will take on the role of Interim Chief Executive Officer in addition to his ongoing responsibilities as President

Following confirmation of two additional new Directors, the Board is expected to make a final decision on the appointment of Chief Executive Officer.

Separately, Donald Trudel P.Geo., an experienced geologist with over 30 years experience, and previously Principal Geologist at IAMGOLD’s Westwood operation, has been appointed Senior Project Geologist for the O’Brien Gold Project.

Michael Gentile appointed Director; Two new directors with strong mining industry backgrounds to join in the next three months

The Company is pleased to announce the appointment of Michael Gentile as a Director of the Company effective today. Mr. Gentile was previously a Strategic Advisor to Radisson. He has been one of the largest and most supportive shareholders of Radisson over the last few years. He has had a profound impact on many companies in the Canadian mining space including Radisson. Since his engagement as Strategic Advisor in May 2019, Radisson’s share price has increased 190%, significantly outperforming the gold price as well as the GDXJ index. As Strategic Advisor, he has played an important role in strategic planning, capital raising, corporate development initiatives and in enhancing the company’s overall capital markets profile. The Company looks forward to his increased involvement as a Director.