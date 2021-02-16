 

Radisson Announces Board and Senior Management Changes to Position the Company for the Next Stage of Growth

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
16.02.2021, 12:30  |  82   |   |   

ROUYN-NORANDA, Quebec, Feb. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Radisson Mining Resources Inc. (“Radisson” or the “Company”) (TSX.V: RDS, OTC: RMRDF) announces that it is making a number of changes to its board and management team, while continuing to strengthen its technical team. Drilling has continued to demonstrate the robust grade and scale potential at O’Brien. The Company believes that the changes to the team and the addition of three new experienced directors will streamline decision making and significantly enhance the Company’s technical and financial strength, in turn positioning the company for the next phase of value creation at O’Brien.

  • Michael Gentile, previously Strategic Advisor to the Company has been appointed as a Director of the Company effective today.
  • In addition, two new Directors with a strong mining industry background are expected to join the company within the next three months.
  • Mario Bouchard is retiring as the Chief Executive Officer effective today but will remain a Director of the Company.
  • Rahul Paul, President of the Company will take on the role of Interim Chief Executive Officer in addition to his ongoing responsibilities as President
  • Following confirmation of two additional new Directors, the Board is expected to make a final decision on the appointment of Chief Executive Officer.
  • Separately, Donald Trudel P.Geo., an experienced geologist with over 30 years experience, and previously Principal Geologist at IAMGOLD’s Westwood operation, has been appointed Senior Project Geologist for the O’Brien Gold Project.

Michael Gentile appointed Director; Two new directors with strong mining industry backgrounds to join in the next three months

The Company is pleased to announce the appointment of Michael Gentile as a Director of the Company effective today. Mr. Gentile was previously a Strategic Advisor to Radisson. He has been one of the largest and most supportive shareholders of Radisson over the last few years. He has had a profound impact on many companies in the Canadian mining space including Radisson. Since his engagement as Strategic Advisor in May 2019, Radisson’s share price has increased 190%, significantly outperforming the gold price as well as the GDXJ index. As Strategic Advisor, he has played an important role in strategic planning, capital raising, corporate development initiatives and in enhancing the company’s overall capital markets profile. The Company looks forward to his increased involvement as a Director.

Seite 1 von 6


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Radisson Announces Board and Senior Management Changes to Position the Company for the Next Stage of Growth ROUYN-NORANDA, Quebec, Feb. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Radisson Mining Resources Inc. (“Radisson” or the “Company”) (TSX.V: RDS, OTC: RMRDF) announces that it is making a number of changes to its board and management team, while continuing to …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Results for the fourth quarter 2020
ReWalk Robotics to Report Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results on February 18, 2021
Atari: Results of the first half of 2020-2021
ATARI: Results of the Ordinary & Extroardinary General Shareholders’ Meeting held on February 15, 2021 ...
Cytovia Therapeutics and Cellectis Partner to Develop TALEN Gene-Edited iPSC-Derived Natural ...
Santhera gibt Unternehmens-Update und Antrag zur Stärkung der Kapitalstruktur bekannt
Nano Dimension Prices $500 Million Registered Direct Offering
Novavax Announces Expanded Collaboration and License Agreement with SK Bioscience for 40 Million ...
Verizon enters into agreement to acquire autonomous mobile robot software company, incubed IT
Occidental Reschedules Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Results Due to Impacts of Severe Winter ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Seeking Alpha Blog Post Details Growth of Alternatives to Incumbent CPG Products in February 11 ...
DSG Global’s Imperium Motors Secures Worldwide Rights to Rumble Motors’ Rover and Rumble Air ...
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Closing of $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp. PowerTap’s Onsite Blue Hydrogen Production Use of Renewable ...
Worksport Broadens Development with Advanced TerraVis COR Portable Solar & Battery System for ...
Grapefruit USA, Inc. Announces Receipt of Initial Informal Acquisition Inquiry
Whole Health Pharmacy Partners to Launch Avricore’s HealthTab
New Trex Pergola Shadow and Trex Pergola Pavilion Bring Form and Function to Outdoor Living
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
04.02.21
Radisson intersects 24.22 g/t Au over 3.00 m and 19.63 g/t Au over 3.40 m, up to 280 m below the resource boundary along the first high-grade trend at the O’Brien project
20.01.21
Radisson intersects 14.90 g/t over 8.00 m, 41.04 g/t Au over 2.30 m and 5.73 g/t over 9.20 m highlighting resource expansion potential to the east and west of the first trend at the O’Brien project