 

Metacrine Announces Publication of MET409 NASH Proof-of-Concept Study Results in the Journal of Hepatology

Publication highlights the first clinical evidence that the risk-benefit profile of FXR agonists can be enhanced through structural optimization

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Metacrine, Inc. (Nasdaq: MTCR), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing differentiated therapies for patients with liver and gastrointestinal diseases, today announced that the Journal of Hepatology has published the results from the company’s 12-week, randomized, placebo-controlled Phase 1b study of MET409, the company’s lead farnesoid X receptor (FXR) agonist, in patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH).

“The publication of our Phase 1b study data in this highly regarded, peer-reviewed journal further underscores the promise of an optimized FXR to treat patients with NASH, a potentially life-threatening liver disease with no approved treatments,” said Hubert C. Chen, M.D., chief medical officer of Metacrine. “MET409 has demonstrated improvements in the efficacy and tolerability profile for the FXR class. These findings highlight its potential as both a front-line monotherapy and backbone of combination therapies, including with anti-diabetic medications in patients with both NASH and type 2 diabetes, who represent a patient segment with significant unmet needs. We are excited about the broad potential for MET409.”

Metacrine has developed a proprietary FXR platform utilizing a unique chemical scaffold, which has demonstrated a differentiated and improved therapeutic profile in the clinic. MET409 is a once-daily, orally administered FXR agonist that is being evaluated as both a monotherapy and a combination therapy for the treatment of NASH. In the 12-week Phase 1b trial in patients with NASH, MET409 (50 mg) achieved approximately 38% mean relative liver fat reduction and was associated with a 16% overall pruritus rate, with no discontinuations due to pruritus, and a 7% LDL-cholesterol increase, findings that are favorable and perceived as class-leading for FXR agonists.

About the Publication
The Journal of Hepatology article, entitled “A structurally optimized FXR agonist, MET409, reduced liver fat content over 12 weeks in patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis”, was published online on February 11, 2021. Authors include Stephen A. Harrison, M.D., University of Oxford and Pinnacle Clinical Research; Mustafa R. Bashir, M.D., Duke University Medical Center; and Eric J. Lawitz, M.D., University of Texas Health San Antonio and Texas Liver Institute.

