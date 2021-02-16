 

Epizyme Announces Date of Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results and Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Epizyme, (Nasdaq: EPZM), a fully integrated, commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company developing and delivering novel epigenetic therapies, today announced that management will host a conference call and webcast to discuss its fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results and other business highlights and will participate in two upcoming investor conferences. Details of the events are as follows:

  • Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results: Management will host a conference call and webcast to discuss its fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results on Tuesday, February 23, 2021 at 8:00 a.m. ET. To participate in the conference call, please dial (877) 844-6886 (domestic) or (970) 315-0315 (international) and refer to conference ID 3719819.
  • Cowen and Company's 41st Annual Healthcare Conference: Robert Bazemore, President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a panel discussion on Thursday, March 4, 2021 at 12:10 p.m. ET.
  • Barclays Global Healthcare Conference: Management will participate in the Barclays Global Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, March 9, 2021, with a company overview to be presented at 8:00 a.m. ET.

Live webcasts will be available in the investor section of the company's website at www.epizyme.com, and will be archived for 60 days following the call.

About Epizyme, Inc.

Epizyme, Inc. is a fully integrated, commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to its mission of rewriting treatment for cancer and other serious diseases through novel epigenetic medicines. In addition to an active research and discovery pipeline, Epizyme has one U.S. FDA approved product, TAZVERIK (tazemetostat), for the treatment of adults and pediatric patients aged 16 years and older with metastatic or locally advanced epithelioid sarcoma (ES) who are not eligible for complete resection; adult patients with relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma (FL) whose tumors are positive for an EZH2 mutation as detected by an FDA-approved test and who have received at least two prior systemic therapies; and adult patients with relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma who have no satisfactory alternative treatment options. These indications are approved under accelerated approval based on overall response rate and duration of response. Continued approval for these indications may be contingent upon verification and description of clinical benefit in a confirmatory trial(s). The company is also exploring the treatment potential of tazemetostat in investigational clinical trials in other solid tumors and hematological malignancies, as a monotherapy and combination therapy in both relapsed and front-line disease settings. By focusing on the genetic drivers of disease, Epizyme seeks to match medicines with the patients who need them. For more information, visit www.epizyme.com.

