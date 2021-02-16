 

Triton International Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results and Declares Quarterly Dividends

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
16.02.2021, 12:30  |  16   |   |   

February 16, 2021 – Triton International Limited (NYSE: TRTN) ("Triton"):

Highlights

  • Net income attributable to common shareholders was $115.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, or $1.70 per diluted share.
  • Adjusted net income was $114.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, or $1.70 per diluted share, an increase of 49.1% per diluted share from the third quarter of 2020.
  • Net income attributable to shareholders was $288.4 million for the full year of 2020, or $4.16 per diluted share.
  • Adjusted net income was $319.9 million for the full year of 2020, or $4.61 per diluted share, an increase of 0.9% from 2019.
  • Trade volumes and container demand were exceptionally strong in the fourth quarter. Utilization increased 1.5% during the quarter to reach 98.9% as of December 31, 2020. Utilization averaged 98.1% for the fourth quarter of 2020 and 96.2% for the full year 2020.
  • Triton purchased $861.8 million of new and sale leaseback containers for delivery in 2020; almost $550 million of these containers were accepted in the fourth quarter. As of February 9, 2021, Triton has ordered approximately $1.7 billion of containers for delivery in 2021. Most of these containers have already been committed to leases.
  • Triton repurchased 1.4 million common shares during the fourth quarter and repurchased 5.1 million common shares during the full year of 2020. Triton has purchased over 13.9 million common shares since the inception of the program in August 2018.
  • Triton's Board of Directors announced a quarterly dividend of $0.57 per common share payable on March 26, 2021 to shareholders of record as of March 12, 2021.

Financial Results

The following table summarizes Triton's selected key financial information for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, and the three months ended September 30, 2020.

 

(in millions, except per share data)

 

Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

 

December 31,

2020

September 30,

2020

December 31,

2019

December 31,

2020

December 31,

2019

Total leasing revenues

$

337.3

 

$

327.8

 

$

331.2

 

$

1,307.9

 

$

1,347.3

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP

 

 

 

 

 

Net income attributable to common shareholders (1)

$

115.2

 

$

45.9

 

$

77.2

 

$

288.4

 

$

339.0

 

Net income per share - Diluted

$

1.70

 

$

0.67

 

$

1.07

 

$

4.16

 

$

4.54

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-GAAP (2)

 

 

 

 

 

Adjusted net income

$

114.7

 

$

78.1

 

$

77.5

 

$

319.9

 

$

341.7

 

Adjusted net income per share - Diluted

$

1.70

 

$

1.14

 

$

1.07

 

$

4.61

 

$

4.57

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Return on equity (3)

 

22.9

%

 

15.8

%

 

14.6

%

 

15.9

%

 

16.0

%

(1)

Net income attributable to common shareholders for the three months ended September 30, 2020 and twelve months ended December 31, 2020 includes a $24.7 million write off of unamortized debt and other costs related to the prepayment of ABS notes and other facilities and $8.6 million of non-cash tax expense related to an intra-entity transfer of assets. These two items are excluded in arriving at Adjusted net income.

(2)

Refer to the "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Items" and "Non-GAAP Reconciliations of Adjusted Net Income" set forth below.

(3)

Refer to the "Calculation of Return on Equity" set forth below.

Operating Performance

"Triton achieved outstanding results in the fourth quarter of 2020, providing a great finish to a remarkable year," commented Brian Sondey, Chief Executive Officer of Triton. "Triton generated $1.70 of Adjusted earnings per share in the fourth quarter, an increase of almost 50% from the third quarter of 2020, and we achieved an annualized Return on equity of 22.9%. For the full year of 2020, Triton generated $4.61 of Adjusted EPS and achieved a Return on equity of 15.9%."

"Triton’s performance in the fourth quarter continued to benefit from strong leasing demand and was boosted further by exceptional sale prices for used containers. While trade activity in the first half of 2020 was weak due to lingering impacts from the trade dispute between the U.S. and China and the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, global containerized trade volumes rebounded sharply in the third quarter and were well above pre-pandemic levels in the second half of the year. The second half surge in trade volumes was driven by the easing of the lockdowns in the United States and Europe at the end of the second quarter and a shift in consumer spending from experiences and services to goods. Our customers generally did not anticipate this rapid rebound in trade, and all major shipping lines have needed to add significant numbers of containers. Shipping lines have been primarily relying on the leasing market to fulfill their container requirements, and Triton has secured a meaningful share of leasing transactions due to our industry-leading supply capability and our strong reputation for reliability. The Triton team displayed remarkable agility servicing this surge in activity, and we are very proud to be playing an important role helping our customers keep the global supply chain functioning at this critical time."

"Triton has supplied or booked over 1.3 million TEU of new and used containers since the start of the third quarter of 2020. Our fleet utilization reached 98.9% as of December 31, 2020, and stands at 99.1% as of February 9, 2021. Almost $550 million of new containers were accepted in the fourth quarter of 2020 and as of February 9, 2021, we have ordered approximately $1.7 billion of containers for delivery in 2021. The vast majority of the containers ordered for 2021 delivery are already committed to leases. The large amount of leasing transactions completed during this surge in activity will provide durable benefits for Triton. Over 75% of our used containers leased out since July have been placed onto lifecycle leases, which keep the containers on-hire until they reach sale age. In addition, we have focused on extending the lease durations for our new container investments, and the average initial duration for new container leases over this same time period is 10.1 years."

"In 2020, Triton also demonstrated its disciplined capital management and ability to deliver significant value to shareholders across a full range of market conditions. While our investment in new containers was limited in the first part of the year due to weak demand, we focused our investment on share repurchases, and repurchased 5.1 million shares in 2020 for an average price of $30.85 per share. We quickly shifted our focus to value-added fleet growth as market conditions surged in the third quarter and we have already locked-in solid fleet growth for 2021. We paid $2.13 per share on our common shares in 2020 and increased our common share dividend by nearly 10%. We also reduced our leverage in 2020 and refinanced $2.3 billion of asset-backed notes in the third quarter at attractive rates."

Outlook

Mr. Sondey continued, "We are carrying a significant amount of operating and financial momentum into 2021. Trade activity and demand for containers remain very strong, and we have approximately 600,000 TEU of new containers booked for pick-up in the first half of 2021. Current price quotes for new container orders are in the range of $3,500 for a 20' dry container, market leasing rates are well above our portfolio average, and used container sale prices continue to increase."

"We expect our Adjusted EPS in the first quarter of 2021 will hold fairly steady or slightly increase from the record results we achieved in the fourth quarter of 2020. In the first quarter, we will benefit from a full quarter of near-maximum utilization and a large number of new containers going on-hire as they are produced. These benefits will be offset by fewer revenue days and a decrease in the number of used container disposals due to our much lower inventory level. While it is difficult to predict how long the surge in container demand will last, we expect the benefits from the large number of containers already placed on high value leases along with our improved leasing margins from attractive financing activity will be durable. We expect our Adjusted EPS for the full year of 2021 will be well above our Adjusted EPS in 2020, and we expect our Return on equity will remain high."

Dividends

Triton's Board of Directors has approved and declared a $0.57 per share quarterly cash dividend on its issued and outstanding common shares, payable on March 26, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 12, 2021.

The Company's Board of Directors also approved and declared a cash dividend payable on March 15, 2021 to holders of record at the close of business on March 8, 2021 on its issued and outstanding preferred shares as follows:

Preferred Share Series

 

Dividend Rate

 

Dividend Per Share

Series A Preferred Shares (NYSE:TRTNPRA)

 

8.500

%

 

0.5312500

Series B Preferred Shares (NYSE:TRTNPRB)

 

8.000

%

 

0.5000000

Series C Preferred Shares (NYSE:TRTNPRC)

 

7.375

%

 

0.4609375

Series D Preferred Shares (NYSE:TRTNPRD)

 

6.875

%

 

0.4296875

Share Repurchase Update

As of February 9, 2021, we have repurchased approximately 13.9 million common shares since the inception of the program in August 2018 for a total of $436.8 million at an average price per-share of $31.40. As of February 9, 2021, the Company had a total of $102.1 million remaining under the current authorization.

Investors' Webcast

Triton will hold a Webcast at 8:30 a.m. (New York time) on Tuesday, February 16, 2021 to discuss its fourth quarter results. To listen by phone, please dial 1-877-418-5277 (domestic) or 1-412-717-9592 (international) approximately 15 minutes prior to the start time and reference the Triton International Limited conference call. To access the live Webcast please visit Triton's website at http://www.trtn.com. An archive of the Webcast will be available one hour after the live call.

About Triton International Limited

Triton International Limited is the world's largest lessor of intermodal freight containers. With a container fleet of 6.2 million twenty-foot equivalent units ("TEU"), Triton's global operations include acquisition, leasing, re-leasing and subsequent sale of multiple types of intermodal containers and chassis.

Utilization and Fleet Information

The following table summarizes the equipment fleet utilization for the periods indicated:

 

Quarter Ended

 

December 31, 2020

 

September 30, 2020

 

June 30, 2020

 

March 31, 2020

Average Utilization (1)

98.1

%

 

96.1

%

 

95.0

%

 

95.4

%

Ending Utilization (1)

98.9

%

 

97.4

%

 

94.8

%

 

95.3

%

(1)

Utilization is computed by dividing total units on lease (in CEU) by the total units in our fleet (in CEU), excluding new units not yet leased and off-hire units designated for sale.

The following table summarizes the equipment fleet as of December 31, 2020, September 30, 2020, and December 31, 2019 (in units, TEUs and CEUs):

 

Equipment Fleet in Units

 

Equipment Fleet in TEU

 

December 31,

2020

 

September 30,

2020

 

December 31,

2019

 

December 31,

2020

 

September 30,

2020

 

December 31,

2019

Dry

3,295,908

 

3,220,631

 

3,267,624

 

5,466,421

 

5,306,071

 

5,369,377

Refrigerated

227,519

 

226,627

 

225,520

 

439,956

 

437,886

 

435,148

Special

93,885

 

93,639

 

94,453

 

170,792

 

170,471

 

171,437

Tank

11,312

 

11,153

 

12,485

 

11,312

 

11,153

 

12,485

Chassis

24,781

 

24,916

 

24,515

 

45,188

 

45,380

 

45,154

Equipment leasing fleet

3,653,405

 

3,576,966

 

3,624,597

 

6,133,669

 

5,970,961

 

6,033,601

Equipment trading fleet

64,243

 

72,444

 

17,906

 

98,991

 

111,369

 

27,121

Total

3,717,648

 

3,649,410

 

3,642,503

 

6,232,660

 

6,082,330

 

6,060,722

 

Equipment Fleet in CEU(1)

           

 

December 31,

2020

 

September 30,

2020

 

December 31,

2019

           

Operating Leases

6,649,350

 

6,492,628

 

6,434,434

           

Finance Leases

295,784

 

308,513

 

423,638

           

Equipment trading fleet

98,420

 

109,469

 

37,232

           

Total

7,043,554

 

6,910,610

 

6,895,304

           
(1)

In the equipment fleet tables above, we have included total fleet count information based on CEU. CEU is a ratio used to convert the actual number of containers in our fleet to a figure based on the relative purchase prices of our various equipment types to that of a 20-foot dry container. For example, the CEU ratio for a 40-foot high cube dry container is 1.70, and a 40-foot high cube refrigerated container is 7.50. These factors may differ slightly from CEU ratios used by others in the industry.

Important Cautionary Information Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this release, other than purely historical information, are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements that include the words "expect," "intend," "plan," "believe," "project," "anticipate," "will," "may," "would" and similar statements of a future or forward-looking nature may be used to identify forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements address matters that involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond Triton's control. Accordingly, there are or will be important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in such statements and, therefore, you should not place undue reliance on any such statements.

These factors include, without limitation, economic, business, competitive, market and regulatory conditions and the following: the impact of COVID-19 on our business and financial results; decreases in the demand for leased containers; decreases in market leasing rates for containers; difficulties in re-leasing containers after their initial fixed-term leases; our customers' decisions to buy rather than lease containers; our dependence on a limited number of customers and suppliers; customer defaults; decreases in the selling prices of used containers; extensive competition in the container leasing industry; difficulties stemming from the international nature of our business; decreases in demand for international trade; disruption to our operations resulting from the political and economic policies of the United States and other countries, particularly China, including but not limited to, the impact of trade wars, duties and tariffs; disruption to our operations from failures of, or attacks on, our information technology systems; disruption to our operations as a result of natural disasters; compliance with laws and regulations related to economic and trade sanctions, security, anti-terrorism, environmental protection and corruption; our ability to obtain sufficient capital to support our growth; restrictions imposed by the terms of our debt agreements; changes in tax laws in, Bermuda, the United States and other countries and other risks and uncertainties, including those risk factors set forth in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in our Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), on February 14, 2020, in any Form 10-Q filed or to be filed by Triton, and in other documents we file with the SEC from time to time.

The foregoing list of important factors should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read in conjunction with the other cautionary statements that are included herein and elsewhere. Any forward-looking statements made herein are qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements, and there can be no assurance that the actual results or developments anticipated by us will be realized or, even if substantially realized, that they will have the expected consequences to, or effects on Triton or its business or operations. Except to the extent required by applicable law, we undertake no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

-Financial Tables Follow-

TRITON INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands, except share data)

 

 

December 31,

2020

 

December 31,

2019

ASSETS:

 

 

 

Leasing equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $3,370,652 and $2,933,886

$

8,630,696

 

 

$

8,392,547

 

Net investment in finance leases

 

282,131

 

 

 

413,342

 

Equipment held for sale

 

67,311

 

 

 

114,504

 

Revenue earning assets

 

8,980,138

 

 

 

8,920,393

 

Cash and cash equivalents

 

61,512

 

 

 

62,295

 

Restricted cash

 

90,484

 

 

 

106,677

 

Accounts receivable, net of allowances of $2,192 and $1,276

 

226,090

 

 

 

210,697

 

Goodwill

 

236,665

 

 

 

236,665

 

Lease intangibles, net of accumulated amortization of $264,791 and $242,301

 

33,666

 

 

 

56,156

 

Other assets

 

83,969

 

 

 

38,902

 

Fair value of derivative instruments

 

9

 

 

 

10,848

 

Total assets

$

9,712,533

 

 

$

9,642,633

 

 

 

 

 

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY:

 

 

 

Equipment purchases payable

$

191,777

 

 

$

24,685

 

Fair value of derivative instruments

 

128,872

 

 

 

36,087

 

Accounts payable and other accrued expenses

 

95,235

 

 

 

116,782

 

Net deferred income tax liability

 

327,431

 

 

 

301,317

 

Debt, net of unamortized costs of $42,747 and $39,781

 

6,403,270

 

 

 

6,631,525

 

Total liabilities

 

7,146,585

 

 

 

7,110,396

 

Shareholders' equity:

 

 

 

Preferred shares, $0.01 par value, at liquidation preference

 

555,000

 

 

 

405,000

 

Common shares, $0.01 par value, 270,000,000 shares authorized, 81,151,723 and 80,979,833 shares issued, respectively

 

812

 

 

 

810

 

Undesignated shares, $0.01 par value, 7,800,000 and 13,800,000 shares authorized, respectively, no shares issued and outstanding

 

 

 

 

 

Treasury shares, at cost, 13,901,326 and 8,771,345 shares, respectively

 

(436,822

)

 

 

(278,510

)

Additional paid-in capital

 

905,323

 

 

 

902,725

 

Accumulated earnings

 

1,674,670

 

 

 

1,533,845

 

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

 

(133,035

)

 

 

(31,633

)

Total shareholders' equity

 

2,565,948

 

 

 

2,532,237

 

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

9,712,533

 

 

$

9,642,633

 

TRITON INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(In thousands, except per share data)

 

Three Months Ended December 31,

 

Twelve Months Ended December 31,

 

2020

 

2019

 

2020

 

2019

Leasing revenues:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating leases

$

330,118

 

 

$

321,626

 

 

$

1,276,697

 

 

$

1,307,218

 

Finance leases

 

7,167

 

 

 

9,550

 

 

 

31,210

 

 

 

40,051

 

Total leasing revenues

 

337,285

 

 

 

331,176

 

 

 

1,307,907

 

 

 

1,347,269

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Equipment trading revenues

 

27,403

 

 

 

17,160

 

 

 

85,780

 

 

 

83,993

 

Equipment trading expenses

 

(20,426

)

 

 

(14,885

)

 

 

(70,981

)

 

 

(69,485

)

Trading margin

 

6,977

 

 

 

2,275

 

 

 

14,799

 

 

 

14,508

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net gain on sale of leasing equipment

 

18,422

 

 

 

4,857

 

 

 

37,773

 

 

 

27,041

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

139,893

 

 

 

132,807

 

 

 

542,128

 

 

 

536,131

 

Direct operating expenses

 

14,831

 

 

 

23,718

 

 

 

93,690

 

 

 

79,074

 

Administrative expenses

 

19,440

 

 

 

19,196

 

 

 

80,532

 

 

 

75,867

 

Provision (reversal) for doubtful accounts

 

(1,840

)

 

 

85

 

 

 

2,768

 

 

 

590

 

Total operating expenses

 

172,324

 

 

 

175,806

 

 

 

719,118

 

 

 

691,662

 

Operating income

 

190,360

 

 

 

162,502

 

 

 

641,361

 

 

 

697,156

 

Other expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest and debt expense

 

54,327

 

 

 

72,989

 

 

 

252,979

 

 

 

316,170

 

Realized (gain) loss on derivative instruments, net

 

 

 

 

(325

)

 

 

(224

)

 

 

(2,237

)

Unrealized (gain) loss on derivative instruments, net

 

 

 

 

350

 

 

 

286

 

 

 

3,107

 

Debt termination expense

 

358

 

 

 

115

 

 

 

24,734

 

 

 

2,543

 

Other (income) expense, net

 

(192

)

 

 

(1,210

)

 

 

(4,433

)

 

 

(3,257

)

Total other expenses

 

54,493

 

 

 

71,919

 

 

 

273,342

 

 

 

316,326

 

Income (loss) before income taxes

 

135,867

 

 

 

90,583

 

 

 

368,019

 

 

 

380,830

 

Income tax expense (benefit)

 

10,170

 

 

 

6,814

 

 

 

38,240

 

 

 

27,551

 

Net income (loss)

$

125,697

 

 

$

83,769

 

 

$

329,779

 

 

$

353,279

 

Less: income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

592

 

Less: dividend on preferred shares

 

10,512

 

 

 

6,608

 

 

 

41,362

 

 

 

13,646

 

Net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders

$

115,185

 

 

$

77,161

 

 

$

288,417

 

 

$

339,041

 

Net income per common share—Basic

$

1.72

 

 

$

1.07

 

 

$

4.18

 

 

$

4.57

 

Net income per common share—Diluted

$

1.70

 

 

$

1.07

 

 

$

4.16

 

 

$

4.54

 

Cash dividends paid per common share

$

0.57

 

 

$

0.52

 

 

$

2.13

 

 

$

2.08

 

Weighted average number of common shares outstanding—Basic

 

67,140

 

 

 

71,834

 

 

 

69,051

 

 

 

74,190

 

Dilutive restricted shares

 

431

 

 

 

362

 

 

 

294

 

 

 

510

 

Weighted average number of common shares outstanding—Diluted

 

67,571

 

 

 

72,196

 

 

 

69,345

 

 

 

74,700

 

TRITON INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(In thousands)

 

Year Ended December 31, 2020

 

Year Ended December 31, 2019

Cash flows from operating activities:

 

 

 

Net income (loss)

$

329,779

 

 

$

353,279

 

Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities:

 

 

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

542,128

 

 

 

536,131

 

Amortization of deferred debt cost and other debt related amortization

 

12,973

 

 

 

12,806

 

Lease related amortization

 

23,878

 

 

 

41,926

 

Share-based compensation expense

 

9,896

 

 

 

8,963

 

Net (gain) loss on sale of leasing equipment

 

(37,773

)

 

 

(27,041

)

Unrealized (gain) loss on derivative instruments

 

286

 

 

 

3,107

 

Debt termination expense

 

24,734

 

 

 

2,543

 

Deferred income taxes

 

35,662

 

 

 

27,181

 

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

 

 

 

Accounts receivable

 

(11,744

)

 

 

54,171

 

Accounts payable and accrued expenses

 

(28,360

)

 

 

3,963

 

Net equipment sold (purchased) for resale activity

 

14,503

 

 

 

(3,837

)

Cash received (paid) for settlement of interest rate swaps

 

(5,074

)

 

 

(22,330

)

Cash collections on finance lease receivables, net of income earned

 

80,212

 

 

 

73,429

 

Other assets

 

(47,348

)

 

 

(2,385

)

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

 

943,752

 

 

 

1,061,906

 

Cash flows from investing activities:

 

 

 

Purchases of leasing equipment and investments in finance leases

 

(744,129

)

 

 

(240,170

)

Proceeds from sale of equipment, net of selling costs

 

255,104

 

 

 

217,296

 

Other

 

8

 

 

 

(846

)

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

 

(489,017

)

 

 

(23,720

)

Cash flows from financing activities:

 

 

 

Issuance of preferred shares, net of underwriting discount

 

145,275

 

 

 

392,242

 

Purchases of treasury shares

 

(158,312

)

 

 

(222,236

)

Debt issuance costs

 

(26,814

)

 

 

(8,751

)

Borrowings under debt facilities

 

3,495,445

 

 

 

1,697,200

 

Payments under debt facilities and finance lease obligations

 

(3,737,150

)

 

 

(2,608,960

)

Dividends paid on preferred shares

 

(40,933

)

 

 

(12,323

)

Dividends paid on common shares

 

(146,476

)

 

 

(153,861

)

Distributions to noncontrolling interests

 

 

 

 

(2,078

)

Purchase of noncontrolling interests

 

 

 

 

(103,039

)

Other

 

(2,746

)

 

 

(6,947

)

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

 

(471,711

)

 

 

(1,028,753

)

Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

$

(16,976

)

 

$

9,433

 

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period

 

168,972

 

 

 

159,539

 

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period

$

151,996

 

 

$

168,972

 

Supplemental disclosures:

 

 

 

Interest paid

$

244,280

 

 

$

306,827

 

Income taxes paid (refunded)

$

2,191

 

 

$

(895

)

Right-of-use asset for leased property

$

543

 

 

$

7,616

 

Supplemental non-cash investing activities:

 

 

 

Equipment purchases payable

$

191,777

 

 

$

24,685

 

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Items

We use the terms "Adjusted net income" and return on equity throughout this press release.

Adjusted net income and return on equity are not items presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP and should not be considered as alternatives to, or more meaningful than, amounts determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP, including net income.

Adjusted net income is adjusted for certain items management believes are not representative of our operating performance. Adjusted net income is defined as net income attributable to common shareholders excluding debt termination expenses net of tax, unrealized gains and losses on derivative instruments net of tax, and foreign and other income tax adjustments.

We believe that Adjusted net income is useful to an investor in evaluating our operating performance because this item:

  • is widely used by securities analysts and investors to measure a company's operating performance;
  • helps investors to more meaningfully evaluate and compare the results of our operations from period to period by removing the impact of our capital structure, our asset base and certain non-routine events which we do not expect to occur in the future; and
  • is used by our management for various purposes, including as measures of operating performance and liquidity, to assist in comparing performance from period to period on a consistent basis, in presentations to our board of directors concerning our financial performance and as a basis for strategic planning and forecasting.

We have provided a reconciliation of net income attributable to common shareholders, the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measure, to Adjusted net income in the table below for the three months ended December 31, 2020, September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019 and for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019.

Additionally, the calculation for return on equity is adjusted annualized earnings divided by average shareholders' equity. Management utilizes return on equity in evaluating how much profit the Company generates on the shareholders' equity in the Company and believes it is useful for comparing the profitability of companies in the same industry.

TRITON INTERNATIONAL LIMITED
Non-GAAP Reconciliations of Adjusted Net Income
(In thousands, except per share amounts)

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended,

Twelve Months Ended,

 

December 31,

2020

September 30,

2020

December 31,

2019

December 31,

2020

December 31,

2019

Net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders

$

115,185

 

$

45,946

 

$

77,161

 

$

288,417

 

$

339,041

 

Add (subtract):

 

 

 

 

 

Unrealized (gain) loss on derivative instruments, net

 

 

 

 

 

342

 

 

282

 

 

3,063

 

Debt termination expense

 

358

 

 

21,140

 

 

93

 

 

21,522

 

 

2,105

 

State and other income tax adjustments

 

(866

)

 

2,341

 

 

 

 

1,390

 

 

(517

)

Tax benefit from vesting of restricted shares

 

 

 

 

 

(65

)

 

(390

)

 

(2,037

)

Tax adjustments related to intra-entity asset transfer

 

 

 

8,629

 

 

 

 

8,629

 

 

 

Adjusted net income

$

114,677

 

$

78,056

 

$

77,531

 

$

319,850

 

$

341,655

 

Adjusted net income per share - Diluted

$

1.70

 

$

1.14

 

$

1.07

 

$

4.61

 

$

4.57

 

Weighted average number of common shares outstanding—Diluted

 

67,571

 

 

68,582

 

 

72,196

 

 

69,345

 

 

74,700

 

 

TRITON INTERNATIONAL LIMITED
Calculation of Return on Equity
(In thousands)

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended,

Twelve Months Ended,

 

December 31,

2020

September 30,

2020

December 31,

2019

December 31,

2020

December 31,

2019

Adjusted net income

$

114,677

 

$

78,056

 

$

77,531

 

$

319,850

 

$

341,655

 

Annualized Adjusted net income (1)

 

454,969

 

 

309,679

 

 

307,596

 

 

319,850

 

 

341,655

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Average Shareholders' equity (2) (3)

$

1,987,419

 

$

1,958,920

 

$

2,102,608

 

$

2,010,255

 

$

2,136,109

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Return on equity

 

22.9

%

 

15.8

%

 

14.6

%

 

15.9

%

 

16.0

%

(1)

Annualized Adjusted net income was calculated based on calendar days per quarter.

(2)

Average Shareholders' equity was calculated using the quarter’s beginning and ending Shareholder’s equity for the three-month ended periods, and the ending Shareholder’s equity from each quarter in the current year and December 31 of the previous year for the twelve month ended periods.

(3)

Average Shareholders' equity was adjusted to exclude preferred shares.

 



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Triton International Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results and Declares Quarterly Dividends February 16, 2021 – Triton International Limited (NYSE: TRTN) ("Triton"): Highlights Net income attributable to common shareholders was $115.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, or $1.70 per diluted share. Adjusted net income was $114.7 million …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
TechnipFMC Completes Separation of Two Industry-Leading, Independent, Publicly Traded Companies
Belden Takes Home Emmy Award for Hybrid Electrical & Fiber Camera Cable and Connectors
Professor Juan Marchal Believes Propanc Biopharma’s Proenzyme Therapy May Offer New Treatment ...
Accenture Expands Cloud First Offerings and Engineering Capabilities in the UK with Acquisition of ...
Mercialys: 2020 Results
Accenture Acquires Edenhouse, Boosting SAP Cloud Capabilities and Leadership in the UK
Liberty Global Reports Full Year 2020 Results
Former Boeing Capital Corporation CFO to Be Appointed to DMS CFO in March
Vienna Insurance Group’s Digital Start-up, Beesafe, Achieves Rapid Four-month Guidewire ...
Titel
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Announce FDA Authorization to Study hAd5 T-Cell COVID-19 Vaccine for ...
Global cryptocurrency miner Argo Blockchain enters into LOI to Build 200 MW Mining Facility in ...
Teva Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
Palantir Announces Q&A Platform for Shareholders Ahead of Q4 2020 Earnings Release
Catcha Investment Corp Announces Pricing of Upsized $275 Million Initial Public Offering
Tilray to Report 2020 Full Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter Financial Results on February 17, 2021
Kraft Heinz Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Arkema Strengthens Bostik’s Brazilian Adhesives Business With the Acquisition of Poliplas
ExOne Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
Launch of a capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription right of approximately ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Acquisition of Quellis Biosciences Inc.
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
03.02.21
Triton International Limited Announces Completion of $503 Million Offering of Fixed Rate Asset Backed Notes
02.02.21
Triton International Limited Announces Date for Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call