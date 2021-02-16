 

BJ’s Wholesale Club Makes It Easier to Seamlessly Shop and Save with New App Features

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
16.02.2021, 12:30  |  16   |   |   

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE: BJ), a leading operator of membership warehouse clubs in the Eastern United States, today announced that the company is making it easier for members to seamlessly shop and save by launching new features on the BJ’s app.

BJ's Wholesale Club is making it easier for members to seamlessly shop and save by launching new features on the BJ’s app on Feb. 16, 2021. With these new features, members can now build and manage their weekly grocery list within the BJ’s app, finding everything they need in a one-stop shop. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The BJ’s app includes a refreshed homepage where members can now easily reorder their favorite items, quickly clip digital coupons and conveniently shop using digital services, such as same-day delivery, buy online, pick up in-club and curbside pickup.

“The BJ’s app is the easiest way to get the most out of your BJ’s membership, from clipping coupons and tracking your savings to reordering your favorite items and discovering deals,” said Monica Schwartz, senior vice president, Chief Digital Officer, BJ’s Wholesale Club. “These exciting app features are the latest example of how we continue to invest in our digital experience and platforms to make it even more convenient to shop at BJ’s.”

Whether they’re shopping from their couch or in-club, members can now build and manage their weekly grocery list within the BJ’s app, finding everything they need in a one-stop shop. Members can also locate nearby clubs, check BJ’s Gas prices at a glance and easily check-in to pick up their curbside pickup order. Additional new app features include easier search and scan functionality, personalized product recommendations and seamless navigation to discover deals and products.

The BJ’s app is available on both iOS and Android devices and members can download it on the App Store or on Google Play.

Shoppers can learn more about BJ’s Wholesale Club by visiting BJs.com.

About BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc.

Headquartered in Westborough, Massachusetts, BJ's Wholesale Club is a leading operator of membership warehouse clubs in the Eastern United States. The company currently operates 221 clubs and 151 BJ's Gas locations in 17 states.

The Company’s common stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: BJ).



