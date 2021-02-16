 

ALLETE Clean Energy to Sell Repowered Wind Site to Xcel Energy

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
16.02.2021, 12:30  |  72   |   |   

ALLETE Clean Energy, a wholly owned subsidiary of ALLETE Inc. (NYSE: ALE), will repower and expand the Northern Wind site, consisting of the Chanarambie and Viking wind projects in southwest Minnesota, by replacing the existing turbines with new, more efficient equipment. When repowered in 2022, the project, totaling 120 megawatts of capacity, will be sold to Xcel Energy.

The wind repowering project was spurred by the Minnesota Public Utilities Commission’s request for projects that could help the economy recover from the COVID-19 pandemic and recession by putting people to work and increasing the amount of renewable energy customers receive, while also reducing costs over the life of the project. Installing new wind turbines at existing wind sites can increase electricity production by more than 10%, saving customers money over the next 25 years.

Adding new wind energy and repowering older wind sites will help Xcel Energy deliver on its plan to reduce carbon emissions by 80% by 2030, in pursuit of the company’s vision to deliver 100% carbon-free electricity by 2050.

“We’re proud to provide this valuable clean-energy solution for Xcel Energy and its customers,” said ALLETE Clean Energy President Allan S. Rudeck Jr. “This project is the latest example of our strategy in action to advance sustainable energy solutions while investing in local communities. It is a four-part winner that will deliver more clean energy to decarbonize the nation’s energy supply, contribute to more affordable electric rates for customers, and spur local employment and economic activity, all while providing an opportunity to reallocate capital into exciting, new and complementary clean energy growth opportunities.”

“Xcel Energy is leading the clean energy transition while also developing projects that will help the economy recover from the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Chris Clark, president, Xcel Energy-Minnesota, North Dakota, South Dakota. “Repowering older wind sites with new technology will save customers money, create more renewable energy, reduce carbon emissions, and move us closer to achieving our vision to deliver 100% carbon-free electricity to our customers.”

ALLETE Clean Energy also recently completed a refurbishment project to improve performance and reliability at the nearby Lake Benton I wind site in southwest Minnesota, which sells energy to Xcel Energy under a long-term power purchase agreement.

Many productive wind sites in the Upper Midwest were built in the 1990s and early 2000s when the wind industry was still developing. Technology advances in the decades since have enabled wind turbines to capture more energy at the same wind speeds, increasing the amount of production and decreasing costs.

Seite 1 von 2


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

ALLETE Clean Energy to Sell Repowered Wind Site to Xcel Energy ALLETE Clean Energy, a wholly owned subsidiary of ALLETE Inc. (NYSE: ALE), will repower and expand the Northern Wind site, consisting of the Chanarambie and Viking wind projects in southwest Minnesota, by replacing the existing turbines with new, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
TechnipFMC Completes Separation of Two Industry-Leading, Independent, Publicly Traded Companies
Belden Takes Home Emmy Award for Hybrid Electrical & Fiber Camera Cable and Connectors
Professor Juan Marchal Believes Propanc Biopharma’s Proenzyme Therapy May Offer New Treatment ...
Accenture Expands Cloud First Offerings and Engineering Capabilities in the UK with Acquisition of ...
Mercialys: 2020 Results
Accenture Acquires Edenhouse, Boosting SAP Cloud Capabilities and Leadership in the UK
Liberty Global Reports Full Year 2020 Results
Former Boeing Capital Corporation CFO to Be Appointed to DMS CFO in March
Vienna Insurance Group’s Digital Start-up, Beesafe, Achieves Rapid Four-month Guidewire ...
Titel
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Announce FDA Authorization to Study hAd5 T-Cell COVID-19 Vaccine for ...
Global cryptocurrency miner Argo Blockchain enters into LOI to Build 200 MW Mining Facility in ...
Teva Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
Palantir Announces Q&A Platform for Shareholders Ahead of Q4 2020 Earnings Release
Catcha Investment Corp Announces Pricing of Upsized $275 Million Initial Public Offering
Tilray to Report 2020 Full Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter Financial Results on February 17, 2021
Kraft Heinz Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Arkema Strengthens Bostik’s Brazilian Adhesives Business With the Acquisition of Poliplas
ExOne Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
Launch of a capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription right of approximately ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Acquisition of Quellis Biosciences Inc.
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
10.02.21
ALLETE Clean Energy announces renewable energy sale agreements with two more Fortune 500 companies for Caddo wind site in Oklahoma
04.02.21
ALLETE Board of Directors Raises Quarterly Common Stock Dividend
18.01.21
ALLETE to Announce 2020 Financial Results on Feb. 17