Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Announces Closing of $297.5 Million of Common Stock and Senior Notes Offerings

B&W and the senior notes both received a rating of BB+ from Egan-Jones Ratings Company, an independent, unaffiliated rating agency. The notes are expected to begin trading on NYSE under the symbol “BWSN” as early as February 17, 2021.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. ("B&W" or the "Company") (NYSE: BW) announced that on February 12, 2021 it closed an underwritten public offering of 29,487,180 shares of common stock, which included 3,846,154 shares issued in connection with the underwriter’s option to purchase additional shares, at a price to the public of $5.85 per share, for gross proceeds of approximately $172.5 million. The Company also announced that on February 12, 2021 it closed an underwritten public offering of $125.0 million aggregate principal amount of 8.125% senior notes due 2026, which included $5 million aggregate principal amount of senior notes issued in connection with the underwriters’ option to purchase senior notes. Gross proceeds for both offerings are exclusive of underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses payable by the Company.

In addition to the public offering, B. Riley Financial, Inc exchanged $35 million of its existing Tranche A term loan for $35 million principal amount of senior notes in a concurrent private offering, and the interest rate on the remaining Tranche A term loan balance has been reduced to an interest rate of 6.625%, compared to its current rate of 12%.

The two offerings resulted in net proceeds of approximately $283 million after deducting underwriting discounts and commissions, but before expenses. The Company expects to use the net proceeds of this offering to support clean energy growth initiatives and to pay down its revolving credit facility by approximately $167 million while permanently reducing the facility size by approximately $94 million.

“We expect the proceeds derived from this raise to significantly reduce our secured debt and future cash interest payments, de-lever our balance sheet, support expansion of our clean energy technologies portfolio, and provide a strong foundation to pursue our more than $5 billion 3-year pipeline of identified opportunities on top of our strong, high-margin parts and services business,” said Kenneth Young, B&W’s Chairman and CEO. “Looking forward, we remain focused on growing our Renewable and Environmental segments, including deploying our waste-to-energy and carbon capture technologies to help meet critical climate goals, as the next-generation B&W powers the global energy and environmental transformation.”