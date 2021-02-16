Stantec signs agreement to acquire Australia-Based GTA Consultants, enhancing transportation planning, advisory, and design capabilities

GTA provides award-winning expertise in transportation advisory, planning and analytics; transport engineering; and technical design, having worked on many of Australia’s largest and most iconic transportation projects. The financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Global engineering and design firm Stantec has signed an agreement (set to close on March 1, 2021) to acquire GTA Consultants (GTA), an Australia-based transportation planning and engineering firm with a diverse portfolio of long-standing clients across the public and private sectors.

“GTA adds immediate depth to our existing transportation service offerings in Australia and New Zealand, enhancing our transportation planning, advisory planning, and design capabilities in regions with significant infrastructure investment underway,” said Gord Johnston, President and Chief Executive Officer, Stantec. “GTA has been involved—and remains involved—in many of the most substantial transportation projects in Australia. Additionally, their culture of excellence and collaboration aligns very well with our core values, and we’re pleased to welcome them to our growing global community.”

Founded in 1989, GTA will bring a team of more than 135 technical staff distributed across offices in Melbourne, Sydney, Brisbane, Adelaide, and Perth, greatly expanding Stantec’s footprint in the region. The firm has partnered with many of Australia’s largest governmental clients to help deliver major infrastructure projects while developing strong ongoing relationships with key industry players in the built environment sector. There is a healthy focus on sustainability and climate change investment in Australia, which includes an emphasis on efficient, environmentally friendly transportation. The combination of GTA and Stantec’s capabilities provides a strong platform to play a leading role in these market opportunities.

GTA’s work extends across the entire project life cycle, from policy and strategy development, through business case, to planning design and delivery. Notable projects include