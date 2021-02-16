AECOM unveils plan to more than double adjusted earnings per share and free cash flow from FY’20 to FY’24

Commitment to outgrow the industry organically by executing the Company’s growth plan.

Setting a target to achieve a 15%+ segment adjusted 1 operating income margin 2 by fiscal 2024.

operating income margin by fiscal 2024. Continued focus on investing in growth and innovation to support organic growth, and leveraging a culture of continuous improvement to ensure even more efficient delivery and higher margins.

More than doubling adjusted 1 EPS and free cash flow 3 from fiscal 2020 to fiscal 2024, including greater than $4.30 of adjusted EPS and greater than $680 million of free cash flow in fiscal 2024.

EPS and free cash flow from fiscal 2020 to fiscal 2024, including greater than $4.30 of adjusted EPS and greater than $680 million of free cash flow in fiscal 2024. Deliver $2.5 billion of cumulative free cash flow 3 from fiscal 2021 to fiscal 2024, supported by a reiterated expectation to convert 75% of adjusted 1 EBITDA 5 to attributable, unlevered free cash flow on a normalized basis 4 .

from fiscal 2021 to fiscal 2024, supported by a reiterated expectation to convert 75% of adjusted EBITDA to attributable, unlevered free cash flow on a normalized basis . Returning substantially all cash and free cash flow to investors through stock repurchases to enhance value created by the Company’s strategy.

Increasing the Company’s long-term aspirational segment adjusted1 operating margin2 target to 17% as the organization challenges what is possible for the Professional Services business.

“We are as focused as ever on accelerating revenue growth and delivering against our new financial targets,” said Troy Rudd, AECOM’s chief executive officer. “Our leadership team is committed to advancing our growth strategy by prioritizing investments in the best markets and opportunities, driving collaboration across our global platform and leading in key markets with strong demand drivers, such as our clients’ growing focus on ESG, sustainability and decarbonization. It bears repeating, we are the number one environment consulting firm, number one transportation design firm, number one facilities design firm, and we hold many top water and green design rankings. We have an enviable position from which to operate and we are focused on capitalizing on these advantages to set the new standard of excellence in the Professional Services industry.”

“Today we are making a substantial commitment to further our margin ambitions and deliver substantial per share earnings and free cash flow growth,” said Gaurav Kapoor, AECOM’s chief financial officer. “We are proud of our accomplishments to date, but we are most energized by the growth strategy we are unveiling at today’s event and what it means for shareholder valuation creation over time.”

AECOM reiterated its financial guidance for fiscal 2021 that includes an expectation for adjusted1 EPS of between $2.60 and $2.80 and adjusted1 EBITDA5 of between $790 million and $830 million, which would reflect 26% and 9% year-over-year growth, respectively, at the mid-point of the ranges. The Company also continues to expect free cash flow3 of between $425 million and $625 million in fiscal 2021.

1 Excludes the impact of non-operating items, such as non-core operating losses and transaction-related expenses, restructuring costs and other items. See Regulation G Information for a complete reconciliation of non-GAAP measures to the comparable GAAP measures.

2 Reflects segment operating performance, excluding AECOM Capital.

3 Free cash flow is defined as cash flow from operations less capital expenditures, net of proceeds from equipment disposals.

4 Unlevered free cash flow is derived by adding back after-tax adjusted interest expense at a 25% tax rate and is after distributions to non-controlling interests. Normalized unlevered free cash flow excludes unusual events, such as transformational restructuring and other factors that may impact free cash flow.

5 Net income before interest expense, tax expense, depreciation, and amortization.

About AECOM

AECOM (NYSE: ACM) is the world’s premier infrastructure consulting firm, delivering professional services throughout the project lifecycle – from planning, design and engineering to program and construction management. On projects spanning transportation, buildings, water, energy and the environment, our public- and private-sector clients trust us to solve their most complex challenges. Our teams are driven by a common purpose to deliver a better world through our unrivaled technical expertise and innovation, a culture of equity, diversity and inclusion, and a commitment to environmental, social and governance priorities. AECOM is a Fortune 500 firm and its Professional Services business had revenue of $13.2 billion in fiscal year 2020. See how we deliver what others can only imagine at aecom.com and @AECOM.

FY21 GAAP EPS Guidance based on Adjusted EPS Guidance (all figures approximate) Fiscal Year End 2021 GAAP EPS Guidance $2.30 to $2.50 Adjusted EPS excludes: Amortization of intangible assets $0.13 Amortization of deferred financing fees $0.03 Restructuring $0.26 Tax effect of the above items ($0.12) Adjusted EPS Guidance $2.60 to $2.80 FY21 GAAP Net Income Attributable to AECOM from Continuing Operations Guidance based on

Adjusted EBITDA Guidance (in millions, all figures approximate) Fiscal Year End 2021 GAAP net income attributable to AECOM from continuing operations guidance $346 to $376 Adjusted net income attributable to AECOM from continuing operations excludes: Amortization of intangible assets $20 Amortization of deferred financing fees $5 Restructuring* $40 Tax effect of the above items ($19) Adjusted net income attributable to AECOM from continuing operations $392 to $422 Adjusted EBITDA excludes: Adjusted interest expense, net $109 Depreciation $132 Income tax expense, including tax effect of above items $157 to $167 Adjusted EBITDA Guidance $790 to $830 ________________ *Calculated based on the mid-point of AECOM’s fiscal year 2021 guidance.

Reconciliation of FY21 Operating Cash Flow Guidance to Free Cash Flow Guidance (in millions, all figures approximate) Fiscal Year End 2021 Operating Cash Flow Guidance $535 to $735 Capital expenditures, net of proceeds from equipment disposals ($110) Free Cash Flow Guidance $425 to $625

