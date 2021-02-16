 

Scatec ASA - Exercise of call option for ISIN NO0010809684

To the bondholders in:

ISIN: NO0010809684
- Scatec Solar ASA FRN senior unsecured NOK 1,000,000,000 bonds 2017/2021

Nordic Trustee AS (the “Bond Trustee”) acts as bond trustee for the Bondholders in the above mentioned bond issue (the “Bond Issue”) where Scatec ASA (previously Scatec Solar ASA) is the issuer (the “Issuer”). All capitalized terms used herein shall have the meaning assigned to them in the bond terms dated 9 November 2017 (the “Bond Terms”).

The Issuer notified the Bond Trustee on 11 February 2021 that it wants to redeem the Bonds (in whole) in accordance with paragraph a), item ii) of Clause 10.2 of the Bond Terms.

See attachment for further details.

For further information, please contact:
Mikkel Tørud, CFO, tel: +47 976 99 144, ir@scatec.com


About Scatec ASA:
Scatec is a leading renewable power producer, delivering affordable and clean energy worldwide. As a long- term player, Scatec develops, builds, owns and operates solar, wind and hydro power plants and storage solutions. The company recently acquired SN Power, a leading hydro power developer and IPP. In 2021, Scatec will have a total of 3.3 GW in operation on four continents and 485 employees. Scatec is headquartered in Oslo, Norway and listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol ‘SCATC’. To learn more, visit www.scatec.com, or connect with us on Linkedin.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

Attachment




Wertpapier


Zeit
09.02.21
Scatec ASA - Successful placement of EUR 250 million of new senior unsecured green bonds
05.02.21
Scatec ASA - Exercise of employee share options
04.02.21
Scatec ASA - Fixed income investor calls
04.02.21
Scatec ASA - Share capital increase registered with the Norwegian Register of Business Enterprises
03.02.21
Scatec ASA - Exercise of employee share options and share capital increase
02.02.21
Key information relating to the cash dividend proposed to be paid by Scatec ASA
02.02.21
Scatec ASA fourth quarter 2020: Building a global renewable company
29.01.21
Scatec ASA completes acquisition of SN Power
19.01.21
Invitation to webcast of Scatec ASA’s fourth quarter results 2020
18.01.21
Scatec ASA receives regulatory approvals related to acquisition of SN Power

ZeitTitel
11:46 Uhr
74
Scatec Solar