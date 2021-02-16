Scatec ASA - Exercise of call option for ISIN NO0010809684

Nordic Trustee AS (the “ Bond Trustee ”) acts as bond trustee for the Bondholders in the above mentioned bond issue (the “ Bond Issue ”) where Scatec ASA (previously Scatec Solar ASA) is the issuer (the “ Issuer ”). All capitalized terms used herein shall have the meaning assigned to them in the bond terms dated 9 November 2017 (the “ Bond Terms ”).

The Issuer notified the Bond Trustee on 11 February 2021 that it wants to redeem the Bonds (in whole) in accordance with paragraph a), item ii) of Clause 10.2 of the Bond Terms.

See attachment for further details.

For further information, please contact:

Mikkel Tørud, CFO, tel: +47 976 99 144, ir@scatec.com



About Scatec ASA:

Scatec is a leading renewable power producer, delivering affordable and clean energy worldwide. As a long- term player, Scatec develops, builds, owns and operates solar, wind and hydro power plants and storage solutions. The company recently acquired SN Power, a leading hydro power developer and IPP. In 2021, Scatec will have a total of 3.3 GW in operation on four continents and 485 employees. Scatec is headquartered in Oslo, Norway and listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol ‘SCATC’. To learn more, visit www.scatec.com, or connect with us on Linkedin.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

Attachment