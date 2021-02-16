 

Scalefusion Named in Midmarket Context Magic Quadrant For Unified Endpoint Management by Gartner

PUNE, India, Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ProMobi Technologies today announced that Scalefusion, its Unified Endpoint Management Solution has been named in the latest Gartner's Midmarket Context: Magic Quadrant for Unified Endpoint Management.

According to the report, "MSE I&O leaders should select a UEM tool based on its ability to fulfill the majority of their functional requirements. For example:

  • Ability to provide a single management interface for all devices
  • Offers automation in setup and ongoing administration to minimize operational costs
  • Flexible licensing bundles and options to fit various budgets
  • Integration with or inclusion of adjacent technologies ("one tool fits all")"

"We believe that Scalefusion has been recognized in the Midmarket Magic Quadrant for Unified Endpoint Management because of our focus on delivering customer-specific solutions across diverse industries that we cater to," said Mr. Harishanker Kannan, the Co-Founder and CEO of ProMobi Technologies.

Gartner suggests in that research, "By consolidating client management, mobile device management (MDM), patching and other endpoint management tools into UEM tools, MSE IT staff will gain time to focus on innovations to improve the end-user experience."

"Over the years, our ability to cater to different platforms with a single management interface, ease of setup, wide range of integrations and customer support has been appreciated by our customers and the IT administrator community by and large, and I believe the recognition from the Gartner research is a reflection of that," said Mr. Sriram Kakarala, VP-Mobility at Scalefusion.

Source: Gartner, Midmarket Context: Magic Quadrant for Unified Endpoint Management, Dan Wilson et al., 25 Jan 2021

Gartner Disclaimer:

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Scalefusion

ProMobi Technologies provides a leading Unified Endpoint Management solution under the brand Scalefusion. Scalefusion MDM allows organizations to secure and manage endpoints including smartphones, tablets, laptops, rugged devices, POS, and digital signages, along with apps and content. It supports the management of Android, iOS, macOS and Windows 10 devices and ensures streamlined device management operations with Scalefusion Remote Troubleshooting.

More than 6000 companies across the world are unlocking their true potential using Scalefusion, which is used across various industries such as Transportation & Logistics, Retail, Education, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Construction & Real Estate, Hospitality, Software & Telecom, Financial Services & others.

For more information, please visit https://www.scalefusion.com.

Contact
Swapnil Shete
swapnil@scalefusion.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/846160/Scalefusion_Logo.jpg



