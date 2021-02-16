 

EdUHK undertakes World Bank Project in Cambodia

HONG KONG, Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the completion of a World Bank-commissioned project in Vietnam in 2017, The Education University of Hong Kong (EdUHK) is extending its reach to another ASEAN country in the region. The University has partnered with five leading higher education institutions in Cambodia, under the World Bank's Higher Education Improvement project, to build the capacity of higher education teachers.

From left: Dr Simon Xu, Associate Vice President (Global Affairs); Professor Lui Tai-lok, Vice President (Research and Development); Professor Stephen Cheung, President; Professor Tsui Kwok-tung, Acting Dean of Faculty of Education and Human Development; and Professor Lim Cher Ping, Chair Professor at the Department of Curriculum and Instruction, at the signing ceremony for the partnership agreement

A highlight of the agreement is the establishment of a Centre of Excellence in Higher Education Teaching and Learning and Innovation in Cambodia. There will also be knowledge transfer in the areas of design and development of curricula, assessment and pedagogy, the use of digital technologies, and the co-development of a Graduate Certificate in Teaching and Learning in Higher Education. Teachers from the five partner institutions in Cambodia will be engaged in the EdUHK Doctor of Education programme to enhance their capacity for quality research, teaching and learning.

Welcoming the partnership, EdUHK President Professor Stephen Cheung Yan-leung said, "We are pleased to be able to participate in the professional development of Cambodian higher education teachers, and play a part in the educational transformation and enhancement in Hong Kong and Southeast Asia. This project reaffirms our leading role in education in the region, as an important partner in enhancing the quality of teacher education and in collaborative research and knowledge transfer through education and talent exchange."

EdUHK's expertise in, and contribution to, education has been recognised regionally and globally. In addition to the World Bank, EdUHK and its predecessor have worked with the Asian Development Bank, the European Union, the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation, UNESCO, and the UNESCO-UNEVOC International Centre for Technical and Vocational Education and Training, to ensure inclusive and equitable quality education and promote lifelong learning opportunities for all.

According to the 2020 QS World University Rankings by Subject, EdUHK ranked second in Asia and 16th in the world in education. It is also the youngest of the world's top 20 QS-ranked universities in the field.

