 

Endurance athletes can now go the distance with Garmin Enduro, the GPS multisport watch with superior battery life

Garmin International, Inc., a unit of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ: GRMN), today announced the Enduro ultraperformance GPS watch, featuring customizable power management modes and a Power Glass solar charging lens that harvests the power of the sun to extend battery life up to 65 days1. Enduro introduces advanced training features and key performance monitoring tools tailored to help endurance athletes better train and perform at their peak.

“Built to last during any training session or ultra-event, Enduro gives ultrarunners and cyclists the confidence that their watch has as much energy as they do, plus the unique insights they need to monitor their performance,” said Dan Bartel, Garmin vice president of worldwide sales. “And with Enduro on their wrist, ultraperformance athletes can focus on the competition instead of their battery life.”

Created with endurance athletes in mind, Enduro’s lightweight and durable design features a new UltraFit nylon strap and optional DLC coated titanium bezel. Designed to endure, runners and cyclists can quickly adjust settings to disable certain features to get the longest battery life on a Garmin wearable to date. A full charge will get an athlete 70 hours in GPS mode which is extended to 80 hours with solar capabilities.

Next-level training

Designed for unremitting race conditions, Enduro has several new training and recovery tools. Many traditional multisport smartwatch features have been augmented specific to the demanding needs of endurance athletes:

  • VO2 Max: Track cardiovascular fitness levels with the new trail run VO2 max, which automatically adjusts based on trail conditions. A user’s VO2 Max is also adjusted by the environment through heat and altitude acclimation.
  • ClimbProTM: Get real-time information on the current and upcoming climbs including gradient, distance and elevation gain by using the ascent planner. For additional safety and awareness, ClimbPro trail enhancements provide information for descents and flats.
  • Rest Timer: Select the Ultrarun activity which features a rest timer to log the time spent at aid stations.
  • Mountain Biking: Track the details of every MTB ride with mountain biking metrics plus specialized grit and flow measurements that rate trail difficulty and track the time of descent, giving a score to beat on the next ride.
  • Recovery: Giving the body time to recover between sessions is crucial. After each workout, the built-in recovery advisor will recommend how long to rest before another big effort and the next workout based on sleep and wellness data.
  • Recommended Workouts: For training guidance that takes fitness level into account, get daily run and ride suggestions based on current training load and training status.

Everyday wellness tracking

